Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump and Mnuchin considering a $1 trillion stimulus package to send checks to Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

After opposing a stimulus plan when the markets crashed in 2007 and 2008, Republicans are now considering a stimulus plan of upwards of $1 trillion, CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday.

“White House, Mnuchin now discussing stimulus plan worth $1 trillion, per source familiar,” he tweeted. “Initial estimates of $850B increased after budget crunchers looked at numbers. Would include about $250B worth of checks for Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an ironic number because it’s exactly the number that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opposed in 2008.

“Surely the Democrat leadership in Congress doesn’t plan to spend a trillion dollars of taxpayer money — nearly $10,000 in new debt for everyone who pays federal income tax, charged to the credit card for our children to pay — without safeguards, without appropriate hearings to scrutinize how tax dollars are being spent,” he said in a statement.

“We should have a simple test: will the yet-unwritten, reportedly trillion-dollar spending bill really create jobs and grow the economy — or will it simply create more government spending, more bureaucrats and deeper deficits?” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Doctors are self-isolating from their families so they can keep working

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Emory University epidemiologist and health services researcher Dr. Rachel Patzer, PhD revealed that she moved her husband, a medical doctor, out of the house to help keep their family safe.

In a tragic thread on Twitter, Patzer said that her husband is actively coming in contact with coronavirus patients. While he's practicing safety, to protect their family, he'll be crashing above their garage.

"We have a 3 week-old newborn and 2 young kids and just can’t risk it," said Patzer. "It pains me to wonder how many weeks will go by that he won’t get to hold our new baby or see our older kids. This is one example of the sacrifice that healthcare workers are making for our communities."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump whines his critics aren’t ‘playing fair’ after reporter calls out his partisan attacks

Published

52 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

During a press conference this morning to address the growing coronavirus health crisis, President Trump was asked by ABC's Jonathan Karl about his recent comments where he called on American's to "put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together" to fight the spread of the virus. Karl then pointed to Trump's subsequent tweets where he attacked state governors and other public figures.

"Are you going to set the example for this?" Karl asked.

"I only do that when I have to respond ... and I will continue to do that," Trump replied. "If they're not gonna play fair -- because you know they have the media on their side and I don't, I just have me -- and if they're not gonna play fair, I'm gonna do that. If they are gonna play fair, there's gonna be nobody better than Donald Trump in terms of bipartisanship."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Inside the shocking pro-Trump Facebook group where first responders call coronavirus a hoax

Published

53 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

In a 27,000-member private Facebook group for first responders who support President Donald Trump, firefighters and paramedics have posted thousands of comments in recent weeks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic that they are responsible for helping to handle.

Posts in the group, which is called IAFF Union Firefighters for Trump and has been endorsed by Trump, scoffed at the seriousness of the virus, echoing false assertions by Trump and his allies comparing it to the seasonal flu. “Every election year has a disease,” read one meme, purporting to be written on a doctor’s office whiteboard. “This is a viral-pneumonia being hyped as The Black Plague before an election.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image