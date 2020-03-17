Trump and Mnuchin considering a $1 trillion stimulus package to send checks to Americans

After opposing a stimulus plan when the markets crashed in 2007 and 2008, Republicans are now considering a stimulus plan of upwards of $1 trillion, CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday.

“White House, Mnuchin now discussing stimulus plan worth $1 trillion, per source familiar,” he tweeted. “Initial estimates of $850B increased after budget crunchers looked at numbers. Would include about $250B worth of checks for Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New – WH, Mnuchin now discussing stimulus plan worth $1 trillion, per source familiar. Initial estimates of $850B increased after budget crunchers looked at numbers. Would include about $250B worth of checks for Americans — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 17, 2020

It’s an ironic number because it’s exactly the number that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opposed in 2008.

“Surely the Democrat leadership in Congress doesn’t plan to spend a trillion dollars of taxpayer money — nearly $10,000 in new debt for everyone who pays federal income tax, charged to the credit card for our children to pay — without safeguards, without appropriate hearings to scrutinize how tax dollars are being spent,” he said in a statement.

“We should have a simple test: will the yet-unwritten, reportedly trillion-dollar spending bill really create jobs and grow the economy — or will it simply create more government spending, more bureaucrats and deeper deficits?” he said.