Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump backed environmental policy pushed by trade group after it spent over $700K at one of his properties: watchdog group

Published

1 min ago

on

In the wake of President Trump’s 2017 announcement that he planned to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, his administration made a behind-the-scenes decision to back an Obama-era environmental policy that sought to limit refrigerants and coolants that contribute to climate change. But according to the government watchdogs Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the decision came after the trade group that heavily lobbied for the policy spent over $700,000 at Trump National Doral resort in Miami in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) is a trade group that lobbies on the behalf of heating and cooling product manufacturers. According to CREW, it spent $700,650 for its Annual Meeting event in 2017 at the resort.

“The giant payment coincides with ramped up lobbying spending by the AHRI in Washington, DC including lobbying the White House around the time of the event,” CREW reports. “The timing of the event is conspicuous because less than two weeks after the November meeting, the Trump administration announced its support for a policy the AHRI had lobbied in favor of.”

As CREW points out, the policy was a key component of President Barack Obama’s climate agenda and was antithetical to Trump’s usual rhetoric about climate change. CREW acknowledges that there’s no direct evidence that Trump made the decision for financial gain, but the series of events shows what happens when a president refuses to divulge from previous business interests.

Read CREW’s report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Deadly poison used to kill weeds wreaks havoc on nearby farms

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Problems with dicamba, the herbicide that tricks weeds into growing so fast they die, were found more than 50 years ago, but the EPA under Obama approved new dicamba sprays in 2016 without independent testing of how prone the herbicide was to drift to damage other fields.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Right-wing televangelist Jim Bakker slapped with restraining order for pushing bogus coronavirus ‘cure’

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Disgraced right-wing televangelist Jim Bakker has been promoting his product Silver Solution as a way to treat the deadly coronavirus, and attorneys general in different states are going after him with a vengeance for it.

Bakker, now 80, was selling Silver Solution long before the covid-19 epidemic of 2020, promoting it as a way to treat various ailments. But when he began pushing it as a way to treat coronavirus, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Missouri State Attorney General Eric Schmitt took action.

Schmitt, according to Washington Post reporter Meagan Flynn, has asked a judge for a  temporary restraining order in order to stop Bakker from marketing Silver Solution as a way to treat coronavirus. In its lawsuit, Schmitt’s office asserts that Bakker and his television program, “The Jim Bakker Show,” are “falsely promising to consumers that Silver Solution can cure, eliminate, kill or deactivate coronavirus and/or boost elderly consumers’ immune systems when there is, in fact, no vaccine, potion, pill, potion or other product available to treat or cure coronavirus disease 2019.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is using the coronavirus crisis to to launch a stealth attack on Social Security

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Donald Trump’s proposal to cut the payroll contribution rate is a stealth attack on Social Security. Even if the proposal were to replace Social Security’s dedicated revenue with deficit-funded general revenue, the proposal would undermine this vital program.

The proposal is a Trojan horse. It appears to be a gift, in the form of middle-class tax relief, but would, in the long run, lead to the destruction of working Americans’ fundamental economic security. While the goal of the proposal is stated in terms of fiscal stimulus, its most important impact, if not its intent, is to do what opponents of Social Security have been unable to do—end Social Security as we know it.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image