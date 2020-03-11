Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump begs Americans to come together — after attacking Democrats for ‘hoax’ freakout over coronavirus

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked Democrats during a campaign address, saying that they were causing hysteria around coronavirus when it wasn’t as serious as they were making it out to be.

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” he said from a campaign rally in South Carolina. “This is their new hoax.”

Now that he’s coming to realize it is serious, he’s begging people to come together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus. We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible. There is nothing more important to me than the life & safety of the United States!” he tweeted hours before his address of the nation.

The moment came after he shouted at the media for being “fake news” for asking about why he contradicts his own advisers on the virus.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Daily Show mocks conspiracy theory about Biden’s mental fitness with Trump compilation

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden is surging in the polls, many of his opponents — chiefly supporters of President Donald Trump — have been circulating a conspiracy theory that Biden is suffering from senile dementia, based on verbal missteps he makes due to his lifelong stutter.

On Wednesday, The Daily Show mocked this narrative by putting together a compilation of Trump's own gaffes and blunders, titled "Trump's Best Words: Bracket Edition."

The video showcased such Trumpisms as "U-licious S. Grant," "renoversh," "momemtum," "delegitimatize," and several others.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump begs Americans to come together — after attacking Democrats for ‘hoax’ freakout over coronavirus

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked Democrats during a campaign address, saying that they were causing hysteria around coronavirus when it wasn't as serious as they were making it out to be.

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” he said from a campaign rally in South Carolina. “This is their new hoax.”

Now that he's coming to realize it is serious, he's begging people to come together.

"The Media should view this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, actually, an enemy of the World, the CoronaVirus. We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible. There is nothing more important to me than the life & safety of the United States!" he tweeted hours before his address of the nation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus layoffs have begun — here are the industries bleeding jobs

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

The stock market has fallen thousands of points as the coronavirus outbreak has turned into a full-blown global pandemic. And the losses are terrible news for anyone with retirement investments.

But even worse, there are business losses behind those stock market drops. And with those losses come layoffs of workers around the country. According to the Washington Post, those layoffs have already started to happen in several industries.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image