Trump blasted by former HHS chief: ‘He is dangerous to our health every time he opens his mouth’

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (D-FL), the longest-serving Secretary of Health and Human Services in U.S. history, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

“I do not know if the president gets it,” she told Bloomberg TV. “Every time he opens his mouth, he frightens me, and I know better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not know if there is a way to get more discipline in this president. It is not a word that applies to him. He is dangerous to our health every time he opens his mouth. Everybody else around him is trying to do the right thing but the president — I just cannot believe it,” Shalala continued.

“I have never known a president like this. I have known presidents that tripped a little bit and corrected themselves, but I’ve never known a president that kept doing it.”

Watch video below: