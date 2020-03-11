Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump blasted by former HHS chief: ‘He is dangerous to our health every time he opens his mouth’

Published

14 mins ago

on

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (D-FL), the longest-serving Secretary of Health and Human Services in U.S. history, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

“I do not know if the president gets it,” she told Bloomberg TV. “Every time he opens his mouth, he frightens me, and I know better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not know if there is a way to get more discipline in this president. It is not a word that applies to him. He is dangerous to our health every time he opens his mouth. Everybody else around him is trying to do the right thing but the president — I just cannot believe it,” Shalala continued.

“I have never known a president like this. I have known presidents that tripped a little bit and corrected themselves, but I’ve never known a president that kept doing it.”

Watch video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump blasted by former HHS chief: ‘He is dangerous to our health every time he opens his mouth’

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Congresswoman Donna Shalala (D-FL), the longest-serving Secretary of Health and Human Services in U.S. history, on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

"I do not know if the president gets it," she told Bloomberg TV host David Widman. "Every time he opens his mouth, he frightens me, and I know better."

"I do not know if there is a way to get more discipline in this president. It is not a word that applies to him. He is dangerous to our health every time he opens his mouth. Everybody else around him is trying to do the right thing but the president -- I just cannot believe it," Shalala continued.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump backed environmental policy pushed by trade group after it spent over $700K at one of his properties: watchdog group

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

In the wake of President Trump's 2017 announcement that he planned to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, his administration made a behind-the-scenes decision to back an Obama-era environmental policy that sought to limit refrigerants and coolants that contribute to climate change. But according to the government watchdogs Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the decision came after the trade group that heavily lobbied for the policy spent over $700,000 at Trump National Doral resort in Miami in 2017.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Deadly poison used to kill weeds wreaks havoc on nearby farms

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Problems with dicamba, the herbicide that tricks weeds into growing so fast they die, were found more than 50 years ago, but the EPA under Obama approved new dicamba sprays in 2016 without independent testing of how prone the herbicide was to drift to damage other fields.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image