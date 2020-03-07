Trump blasted for overruling health officials on coronavirus warning for seniors: ‘It’s sociopathic and dangerous’

The Associated Press issued a bombshell report on Saturday evening that the White House had overruled public health officials on whether to issue a coronavirus warning to America’s seniors.

“The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan this week as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan,” the AP reported.

“On Friday, the CDC quietly updated its website to tell older adults and people with severe medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease to ‘stay home as much as possible’ and avoid crowds. It urges those people to ‘take actions to reduce your risk of exposure,’ but it doesn’t specifically address flying,” the AP noted. “Some experts this week said clearer and louder guidance should be made to vulnerable people, so they take every possible step to avoid settings where they might more easily become infected.”

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized following the report’s publication, here’s some of what people were saying:

They care about one thing; the president’s re-election. And they think that depends on the economy. And so they want to pretend there’s nothing going on so it doesn’t hurt GDP. It’s sociopathic and dangerous. https://t.co/fStxOxJSvu — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 8, 2020

There should be no 'overruling' of health officials. None. Ego is not science. And political motives are not altruistic.#Coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/HsaETmlgDr — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) March 8, 2020

Lots of people are literally going to die because of Trump https://t.co/C9adOrJsEU — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 8, 2020

My understanding is congressional Democrats are investigation-wary. Impeachment took a lot of effort & didn't move the needle. But congressional oversight is a duty — not something you do only when it is politically opportune. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 8, 2020

Your public health decisions are being made by some of the dumbest people in the world, and not doctors. That goes for your national security decisions, environmental decisions & others. But the Trump White House #coronavirus response is most likely to kill you, or a loved one. https://t.co/605M74k1eQ — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 8, 2020

trump is killing americans https://t.co/E6Yt9rFiFt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 8, 2020

Here we go. Protecting Trump from negative publicity is the prime directive. If people have to die they’re fine with that. https://t.co/hOV8zUaa9S — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 8, 2020

This is scandalous. Let the professionals do their jobs in a dangerous situation. https://t.co/blrsrqMcA1 — Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) March 8, 2020

On what else has Trump overruled health officials, in order to play down the growing crisis? https://t.co/fb8jGosA2f — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 8, 2020

Trump's obsession with cultivating a false perception that #cornoravirus isn’t a threat has actually cultivated an environment in which it's become an even bigger threat. He's a simple-minded self-centered egomaniac incapable of longterm critical thought. This is dangerous. https://t.co/Nu9i0OFvha — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 8, 2020

The upshot here is, DON'T put yourself OR your loved ones in danger simply because this vile human being in the White House cares more about winning re-election via a "great economy" (including economically healthy airline companies) than whether *you or your family live or die*. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 8, 2020

TRUMP’S CALLOUS BORDER DETENTION PLANS: “I haven’t killed THAT MANY people!” TRUMP’S CALLOUS CORONAVIRUS CONTAINMENT PLANS: “Hold my beer.” https://t.co/f2ifKNpLXf — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 8, 2020

Every congressional Republican who voted to make the Senate trial an evidence-less sham & voted against removing Trump from office is responsible for this https://t.co/9IC5zWJhdV pic.twitter.com/umMMLmdQ3u — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 8, 2020

Trump people shouldn’t worry about losing an election. If this turns out significantly worse than it could have had the White House taken it seriously they should worry about prison. Or mob justice. https://t.co/BdDi5S9wqu — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 8, 2020