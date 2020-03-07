Trump blasted for overruling health officials on coronavirus warning for seniors: ‘It’s sociopathic and dangerous’
The Associated Press issued a bombshell report on Saturday evening that the White House had overruled public health officials on whether to issue a coronavirus warning to America’s seniors.
“The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan this week as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan,” the AP reported.
“On Friday, the CDC quietly updated its website to tell older adults and people with severe medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease to ‘stay home as much as possible’ and avoid crowds. It urges those people to ‘take actions to reduce your risk of exposure,’ but it doesn’t specifically address flying,” the AP noted. “Some experts this week said clearer and louder guidance should be made to vulnerable people, so they take every possible step to avoid settings where they might more easily become infected.”
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized following the report’s publication, here’s some of what people were saying:
They care about one thing; the president’s re-election. And they think that depends on the economy. And so they want to pretend there’s nothing going on so it doesn’t hurt GDP. It’s sociopathic and dangerous. https://t.co/fStxOxJSvu
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 8, 2020
There should be no 'overruling' of health officials. None. Ego is not science. And political motives are not altruistic.#Coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/HsaETmlgDr
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) March 8, 2020
Lots of people are literally going to die because of Trump https://t.co/C9adOrJsEU
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) March 8, 2020
My understanding is congressional Democrats are investigation-wary. Impeachment took a lot of effort & didn't move the needle. But congressional oversight is a duty — not something you do only when it is politically opportune.
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 8, 2020
Your public health decisions are being made by some of the dumbest people in the world, and not doctors.
That goes for your national security decisions, environmental decisions & others.
But the Trump White House #coronavirus response is most likely to kill you, or a loved one. https://t.co/605M74k1eQ
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 8, 2020
trump is killing americans https://t.co/E6Yt9rFiFt
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 8, 2020
Here we go. Protecting Trump from negative publicity is the prime directive. If people have to die they’re fine with that. https://t.co/hOV8zUaa9S
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 8, 2020
This is scandalous. Let the professionals do their jobs in a dangerous situation. https://t.co/blrsrqMcA1
— Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) March 8, 2020
On what else has Trump overruled health officials, in order to play down the growing crisis? https://t.co/fb8jGosA2f
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 8, 2020
Trump's obsession with cultivating a false perception that #cornoravirus isn’t a threat has actually cultivated an environment in which it's become an even bigger threat.
He's a simple-minded self-centered egomaniac incapable of longterm critical thought.
This is dangerous. https://t.co/Nu9i0OFvha
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 8, 2020
The upshot here is, DON'T put yourself OR your loved ones in danger simply because this vile human being in the White House cares more about winning re-election via a "great economy" (including economically healthy airline companies) than whether *you or your family live or die*.
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 8, 2020
TRUMP’S CALLOUS BORDER DETENTION PLANS:
“I haven’t killed THAT MANY people!”
TRUMP’S CALLOUS CORONAVIRUS CONTAINMENT PLANS:
“Hold my beer.” https://t.co/f2ifKNpLXf
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 8, 2020
Every congressional Republican who voted to make the Senate trial an evidence-less sham & voted against removing Trump from office is responsible for this https://t.co/9IC5zWJhdV pic.twitter.com/umMMLmdQ3u
— Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 8, 2020
Trump people shouldn’t worry about losing an election. If this turns out significantly worse than it could have had the White House taken it seriously they should worry about prison. Or mob justice. https://t.co/BdDi5S9wqu
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 8, 2020
2020 Election
Mike Pompeo ridiculed as the ‘Secretary of White Male Fragility’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) received widespread praise during her 2020 presidential bid for how she worked to convince young girls that it was natural for a female to run for president.
Warren would tell the young girl that she is running for president "because that's what girls do" -- and would then ask for a pinky-swear that the lesson had been learned.
Secretary of State Mike Pence -- who works for the 45th man to serve as president -- on Saturday appeared to be mocking Warren's lesson.
Here's some of what people said about Pompeo's Twitter post:
https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1236380091996934145
2020 Election
CPAC attendees mocked online and urged to self-quarantine after coronavirus exposure: ‘Stay off the internet, too’
The coronavirus may be spreading through the elite ranks of the conservative movement after a positive test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a conference attended by 19,000 people.
"The American Conservative Union (ACU), which hosts the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), confirmed Saturday that one of this year's conference attendees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus," Fox News reported Saturday. "The conference is attended by many lawmakers, politicians and White House officials. President Trump and Vice President Pence also spoke at this year's event."
2020 Election
Republican Joni Ernst poll numbers plunge after voting against Trump’s impeachment
Sen. Joni Ernst's poll numbers have sunk after she voted against convicting President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial.
"According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Ernst’s approval rating has slipped from a high point of 57% in February 2019 to 47% today," the newspaper reported Saturday.
Ernst is facing her first reelection as a senator in 2020 and her seat is widely considered one of the most likely to flip.