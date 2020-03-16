Trump boasts to governors that his pandemic response system will be ‘the talk of the world’: leaked recording

President Donald Trump spoke with several governors from around the country on Monday and took the opportunity to once again brag about his widely panned response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York Times, which obtained a recording of the call, reports that Trump once again falsely claimed that America’s pandemic response system was “broken” under former President Barack Obama, when in reality Trump shuttered the National Security Council’s pandemic response team and never replaced it with anything comparable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We broke down a system that was broken, very badly broken,” Trump said to the governors, and then added that his team is creating a new one that “I think is going to be the talk of the world.”

The United States has fallen far behind other nations in terms of testing capabilities, and many sick Americans still say they’re being denied access to tests even though Trump claimed more than a week ago that there were enough tests available for anyone who wanted one.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday held a press conference in which he laid out the dire situation that America’s health care system will face if the federal government does not step up to increase hospital capacity and medical equipment that will be needed to care for patients in intensive care units.