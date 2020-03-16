Trump bragging about Friday’s stock market rise was his Bush ‘Mission Accomplished’ moment: CNBC analyst
President Donald Trump over the weekend boasted that his White House Rose Garden address on coronavirus had created the “BIGGEST STOCK MARKET RISE IN HISTORY,” although this would prove to be a short-lived triumph as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by more than 10 percent in early Monday trading.
In fact, Trump was so proud of his work in reviving the stock market that he even gave Fox Business host Lou Dobbs an autographed chart showing how much shares rallied after the start of his address.
Appearing on MSNBC Monday, CNBC contributor and financial adviser Josh Brown said that Trump’s decision to spike the football on the markets looks much like former President George W. Bush’s decision to prematurely declare “mission accomplished” during the Iraq War.
“I would say autographing the five-minute chart of the market’s performance on Friday will go down in history along the same lines as George W. Bush with the ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner on the aircraft carrier,” he said. “It’s pretty much the same thing.”
CNBC Contributor: "I would say [Trump] autographing the five-minute chart of the market's performance on Friday will go down in history along the same lines as George W. Bush with the 'Mission Accomplished' banner on the aircraft carrier. It's pretty much the same thing." pic.twitter.com/QXFep6wrXF
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 16, 2020
Melania Trump says she made ‘difficult decision’ to cancel White House Easter Egg Roll
First Lady Melania Trump's office announced on Monday that it has cancelled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
In a statement, the First Lady's office said that the move had been made "out of an abundance of caution" during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority," the first lady said in the statement. "I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term."
White House Easter Egg Roll cancelled... pic.twitter.com/XM40VvmlDY
Giuliani’s pardoned tax cheat friend slammed for claiming coronavirus ‘hysteria’ is manufactured to kill Trump’s economy
Over the weekend, former New York City Police Commissioner and convicted felon Bernard Kerik took to Twitter to assert that the coronavirus "hysteria" is being "created" to destabilize the economy and hurt President Donald Trump. He also suggested we should "quarantine" the media:
Why do I feel this hysteria is being created to destabilize the country, and destroy the unparalleled and historic economic successes of President @realDonaldTrump?
Worldwide Deaths... Jan-Feb 20202,360: Coronavirus69,602: Common Cold/Flu240,950: HIV
Trump-loving megachurch begs followers to pack into the pews amid coronavirus outbreak: ‘If we die — we die for Christ’
A South Florida megachurch pastor wants his congregation to know even though the coronavirus continues to spread, they should be coming to church to worship anyway, and any fear they might have of packed spaces is coming from a "demonic spirit."
“Do you believe God would bring his people to his house to be contagious with the virus? Of course not,” pastor Guillermo Maldonado said, according to the Miami Herald. But as the Herald points out, Maldonado's service wasn't as packed as it usually is.