Trump bragging about Friday’s stock market rise was his Bush ‘Mission Accomplished’ moment: CNBC analyst

President Donald Trump over the weekend boasted that his White House Rose Garden address on coronavirus had created the “BIGGEST STOCK MARKET RISE IN HISTORY,” although this would prove to be a short-lived triumph as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by more than 10 percent in early Monday trading.

In fact, Trump was so proud of his work in reviving the stock market that he even gave Fox Business host Lou Dobbs an autographed chart showing how much shares rallied after the start of his address.

Appearing on MSNBC Monday, CNBC contributor and financial adviser Josh Brown said that Trump’s decision to spike the football on the markets looks much like former President George W. Bush’s decision to prematurely declare “mission accomplished” during the Iraq War.

“I would say autographing the five-minute chart of the market’s performance on Friday will go down in history along the same lines as George W. Bush with the ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner on the aircraft carrier,” he said. “It’s pretty much the same thing.”

Watch the video below.