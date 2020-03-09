Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump campaign chief’s firm has been making ‘payments out of public view’ to Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Brad Parscale, the man running President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, has been using his own private firm to make payments to members of the president’s family.

The New York Times reports that Parscale’s flagship firm, called Parscale Strategy, has essentially taken over the Republican Party’s fundraising machinery even as it “has billed nearly $35 million to the Trump campaign, the R.N.C. and related entities since 2017.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to being the central hub for online fundraising, Parscale Strategy has also been used to make “payments out of public view” to Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr.

“Their presence makes for an odd dynamic between a campaign manager and a candidate’s family,” the Times reports. “During a campaign appearance last summer in Orlando, Ms. Guilfoyle confronted Mr. Parscale: Why were her checks always late? Two people who witnessed the encounter said a contrite Mr. Parscale promised that the problem would be sorted out promptly by his wife, Candice Parscale, who handles the books on many of his ventures.”

It is unclear just how much money Trump family members have made from the venture, however, because Parscale’s operation is “cloaked in secrecy, largely exempt from federal disclosure.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is America’s largest evangelical denomination about to get even more conservative?

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

There is perhaps no easier way to illustrate the history and present realities of white evangelicals’ pluralism problem than by turning to the Southern Baptist Convention. These days, the range of acceptable political opinion among white Southern Baptists ranges approximately from very right-wing to ultra right-wing. But even as the SBC struggles to come up with an effective response to numerous cases of abuse and coverups that have come to light in recent years, some of the prominent ultra-right-wingers are clamoring to suppress the merely very right-wingers, whom they disdain for being “too liberal” and blame for declining finances in the SBC’s central structures.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to ‘tweet the market back to life’ — but it looks like a bust: National Review writer

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty thinks that President Donald Trump is flailing badly in his efforts to reassure the stock market with his frantic tweets about the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at Trump's efforts to downplay the virus's impact on the American economy, Dougherty argues that the president seems to believe he can simply wish bad news away with his Twitter account.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is privately ‘melting down’ and fears journalists will contract coronavirus to infect him on Air Force One: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

In an op-ed for Vanity Fair this Monday, Gabriel Sherman writes that President Trump is trying to characterize the coronavirus scares as just another example of "fake news," while at the same time privately worrying about the virus' potential impact on himself. Compounding the situation, messages from the Trump administration claiming that the virus is contained are only making matters worse.

“He is trying to control the narrative and he can’t,” a former West Wing official told Sherman.

"Stories about Trump’s coronavirus fears have spread through the White House. Last week Trump told aides he’s afraid journalists will try to purposefully contract coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force One," Sherman writes. "... The source also said Trump has asked the Secret Service to set up a screening program and bar anyone who has a cough from the White House grounds. 'He’s definitely melting down over this,' the source said."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image