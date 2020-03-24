Trump insists people want to go back to work as health officials fear skyrocketing coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump is ready to end the social-distancing and thinks it’s time to go back to normal. The problem is that people are still contracting the coronavirus. Indeed, epidemiologists suggest that this may be one of the worst weeks Americans have seen yet.

“Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!” he tweeted.

It’s unclear who “our people” are, according to Trump. He has been using the phrase that “the cure can’t be worse than the problem,” though it is also unclear how a stay-home order to stop the spread of the disease is worse than getting the disease.