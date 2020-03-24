Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump insists people want to go back to work as health officials fear skyrocketing coronavirus cases

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is ready to end the social-distancing and thinks it’s time to go back to normal. The problem is that people are still contracting the coronavirus. Indeed, epidemiologists suggest that this may be one of the worst weeks Americans have seen yet.

“Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear who “our people” are, according to Trump. He has been using the phrase that “the cure can’t be worse than the problem,” though it is also unclear how a stay-home order to stop the spread of the disease is worse than getting the disease.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump claims Americans willing to risk their lives on the job to save Wall Street

Published

1 min ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is ready to end the social-distancing and thinks it's time to go back to normal. The problem is that people are still contracting the coronavirus. Indeed, epidemiologists suggest that this may be one of the worst weeks Americans have seen yet.

"Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong!" he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1242455267603877894

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pharmacists are seeing ‘disgraceful’ prescribing activity as doctors hoard unproven coronavirus drugs endorsed by Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

A nationwide shortage of two drugs touted as possible treatments for the coronavirus is being driven in part by doctors inappropriately prescribing the medicines for family, friends and themselves, according to pharmacists and state regulators.

“It’s disgraceful, is what it is,” said Garth Reynolds, executive director of the Illinois Pharmacists Association, which started getting calls and emails Saturday from members saying they were receiving questionable prescriptions. “And completely selfish.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI agent stunned by GOP’s willingness to die for 401ks: I dealt with suicidal cults – this is a new level of craziness

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News this Monday, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that he's willing to bet there's plenty of senior citizens in America who would be willing to risk contracting COVID-19 if it meant getting the economy back on track.

Patrick said that he, as a senior citizen himself, would be "willing to take a chance" on his survival "in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves" for his children and grandchildren, adding that people he's talked to say the same thing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image