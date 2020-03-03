Trump claims Biden is ‘mentally unfit’ just hours after demonstrating he doesn’t know how vaccines work: op-ed

In his column for the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent mentioned President Trump’s recent attack on 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, where he suggested the former vice president is mentally unfit for the presidency — comments that came just hours after Trump was seemingly confused about how vaccines work.

“And this came at a time when the administration’s coronavirus response has been marred by Trump’s own all-consuming pathologies,” Sargent writes. “Trump’s initial instinct was to rage at the media for treating him unfairly, to deny the outbreak’s seriousness because it might rattle the markets and to decline to bring in an outside coordinator in part out of fear of that person’s disloyalty.”

Trump criticizing someone for a perceived failing that he himself exhibits is nothing new, Sargent contends, adding that Trump may be the most corrupt president ever, “yet he often baselessly claims his foes are corrupt. Trump is the biggest liar and fabulist ever to occupy the Oval Office — yet he often falsely tars his critics as liars.”

According to Sargent, the only reason Trump feels comfortable lobbing insults at Biden over his mental fitness is because the press has failed to fully grasp how mentally unfit Trump himself is for the presidency.

“This unfitness has many dimensions — relentless corruption, nonstop lying, public racism and naked contempt for our democracy and constitutional order. As it is, we have all struggled to find language adequate to rendering all of it,” writes Sargent. “But perhaps nothing drives home this unfitness as dramatically as Trump’s response to what is now plainly a public health emergency.” Read his full op-ed over at the Washington Post.