Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump claims ‘Corona Flu’ patients ‘get better’ by ‘going to work’ – and falsely says death rate is less than 1%

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is falsely suggesting to Americans it is not dangerous to report to work as normal if they have the deadly coronavirus that has already killed 11 people in this country and about 3200 people worldwide. Speaking on Fox News Wednesday night Trump called the new novel coronavirus the “corona flu,” and challenged the World Health Organization’s assessment that the death rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%. Trump claimed it is less than 1%, which is provably false and a dangerous claim to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” the President told the conservative cable network’s Sean Hannity. “Now, this is just my hunch, and, but based on a lot of conversation with a lot of people who do this, because a lot of people will have this and it’s very mild. They’ll get better very rapidly. They don’t even see a doctor. They don’t even call a doctor. You never hear about those people, so you can’t put them down in the category of the overall population in terms of this corona flu, and, or virus, so you just can’t do that,” Trump said, clearly trying to minimize the danger and the numbers of people infected.

“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better,” Trump claimed, which is dangerous, given how highly-contagious COVID-19 is.

“And then when you do have a death, like you’ve had in the state of Washington, like you had one in California, you had one in New York, you know, all of a sudden it seems like three or four percent, which is a very high number, as opposed to a fraction of one percent.”

“But then again they don’t know about the easy cases, the easy cases don’t go to the hospital, they don’t report to doctors or the hospital in many cases, so I think that number is very high. Personally I would say the number is way under 1%.

Medical experts including from the U.S. government warn anyone who thinks they may have been infected with COVID-19 should self-quarantine, definitely not go to work, and call their doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

In this clip, Trump:
1. Denies WHO’s coronavirus death rate based on “hunch”
2. Calls coronavirus “corona flu”
3. Suggests it’s fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work
4. Compares coronavirus to “the regular flu,” indicating he doesn’t get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump believes coronavirus will ‘help’ him in November — and has been coordinating with task force on political response

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his allies see the coronavirus as a political winner for them.

While the administration has already faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak, two sources say the president himself has joked that critics would be "so surprised" that the outbreak might actually "help, not hurt" his re-election campaign because of his team's "terrific" response, reported The Daily Beast.

Trump's view is widely shared among his closest associates, and his campaign has already honed that belief into a political weapon.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Don’t allow bitterness over the Democratic primaries to re-elect Donald Trump — that’s exactly what he wants

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others. The Age of Trump has once again shown this observation to be true.

America is a failing democracy. A reality TV show character became president by peddling lies, racism, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance, cruelty and fake populism to angry, resentful and nihilistic white voters. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million, but still wound up in the White House because of an antiquated Electoral College system — and quite likely because of outside interference from a hostile nation.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

After Super Tuesday, expect greater Russian election interference amped up by Trump

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

The day before Super Tuesday, all the nation’s top security agencies issued a joint statement warning that “foreign actors continue to try to … cause confusion and create doubt in our system.”This should hardly have been surprising since intelligence officials and the FBI have been publicly warning that Russia is waging “information warfare” to fan U.S. political divisions and undermine trust in the 2020 elections.Yet, on Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump was tweeting about the “phony Russia Witch Hunt” and the “Mueller Scam,” Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed the Kremlin electi... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image