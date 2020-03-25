Trump claims the media doesn’t want the country to reopen so he’ll lose reelection

President Donald Trump wants to reopen everything in the country so much that he’s now blaming the media.

About an hour before his daily press conference, Trump tweeted: “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

The one thing keeping the U.S. from spreading the coronavirus too far has been self-isolation. If the stores and bars, restaurants reopen, scientists say that it will increase the likelihood of people contracting the virus and dying from it.