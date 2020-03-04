Quantcast
Trump claims World Health Organization coronavirus death rate is fake news

22 mins ago

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday about a myriad of issues and rambling insults about Democrats. But one comment left some alleging the president was being reckless with the facts.

The World Health Organization has said that the fatality rate for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is between 3-4 percent. Recent specific estimations put it at 3.4 percent. However, the president said that it’s all fake news.

“I think the 3.4 percent number is really a false number,” Trump told Hannity. “Now, this is just my hunch but based on a lot of conversations … personally, I’d say the number is way under 1 percent.”

Trump’s numbers are already false for the United States, where out of 158 people with the virus, 11 people have died. That’s a 6.96 percent fatality rate.

Trump then went on to act like it was fine to go to work with coronavirus.

