Trump claims World Health Organization coronavirus death rate is fake news

President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday about a myriad of issues and rambling insults about Democrats. But one comment left some alleging the president was being reckless with the facts.

The World Health Organization has said that the fatality rate for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is between 3-4 percent. Recent specific estimations put it at 3.4 percent. However, the president said that it’s all fake news.

“I think the 3.4 percent number is really a false number,” Trump told Hannity. “Now, this is just my hunch but based on a lot of conversations … personally, I’d say the number is way under 1 percent.”

Trump’s numbers are already false for the United States, where out of 158 people with the virus, 11 people have died. That’s a 6.96 percent fatality rate.

Trump then went on to act like it was fine to go to work with coronavirus.

Trump to Hannity on WHO saying coronavirus death rate is 3.4%: "I think the 3.4% number is really a false number. Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations … personally, I'd say the number is way under 1%." Astoundingly irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020

Here is the President of the United States telling the country it's okay to go to work with Coronavirus. I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/Tz4kKbyear — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) March 5, 2020