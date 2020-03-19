Quantcast
Trump complains about ‘surprise’ virus: ‘If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped’

Published

16 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he would have taken action sooner to combat the novel coronavirus if he had known about it.

“I would view it as is something that just surprised the whole world,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. “And if people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place.”

“China, if we would have known about it, if they would have known about it,” he said.

Watch the video below from CNN.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump says officials looking at malaria drug Chloroquine for coronavirus treatment: ‘We know it’s not going to kill anybody’

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that scientists are looking at a malaria drug called chloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.

"Some people are looking at chloroquine -- or some people would add "hydroxy" -- hydroxychloroquine. Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine," the president announced during a press conference. "This is a common malaria drug, it's also a drug used for strong arthritis, somebody has pretty serious arthritis, also uses this in a somewhat different form. But it is known as a malaria drug and it's been around for a long time and it's very powerful."

Turmoil across the US as officials struggle with the ‘logistical nightmare’ of coronavirus testing

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to claim new victims across the country, testing efforts by state and local governments have been quickly overwhelmed thanks to equipment shortages and behind-schedule timelines. After a chaotic rollout of testing sites, some states and counties are taking a step back and only testing the most vulnerable, the Wall Street Journal reports.

When the coronavirus first hit, tests were initially sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which botched the rollout. Hoping to speed up the process, the federal government allowed states and private companies to conduct the tests themselves. But a litany of problems slowed that process as well, making the volume of people trying to get tested "a logistical nightmare."

Tech CEO refused to let employees work at home during pandemic — and told them to ‘run toward the crisis’

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The CEO of a Virginia-based tech company has infuriated his own employees by forcing them to keep coming into the office during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg reports that Michael Saylor, the CEO of analytics software firm MicroStrategy Inc., sent out a memo to employees this week in which he told them they could not work from home and urged them to "run toward the crisis, not away from it."

He also told them that their presence at the office was needed to meet the company's productivity goals.

