Trump complains about ‘surprise’ virus: ‘If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped’

President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he would have taken action sooner to combat the novel coronavirus if he had known about it.

“I would view it as is something that just surprised the whole world,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. “And if people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place.”

“China, if we would have known about it, if they would have known about it,” he said.

Watch the video below from CNN.