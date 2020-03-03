Trump complains he can’t execute drug dealers after ‘quick trials’ like they do in China
President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that he can’t oversee the quick execution of drug dealers — and suggested that the United States should start taking its cues from China.
During a talk at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference, Trump said that authoritarian dictatorships do a better job of stopping illicit drug use in their countries because defendants don’t have all the constitutional protections that they’re entitled to in the United States.
“You go into China, you say, ‘How’s your drug problem,’ they don’t even know, President Xi doesn’t even know what you’re talking about!” the president said. “They have quick trials, and I won’t even tell you what the punishment is, but let me just say it’s very swift.”
The president then said he didn’t believe American citizens were ready to be “tough” on drug dealers like China was.
“I just don’t know whether or not this country is ready for that, but the only countries that don’t have drug problems are countries where the retribution is unbelievably tough,” the president said.
Watch the video below.
"They have quick trials … I just don't know whether or not this country is ready for that, but the only countries that don't have drug problems are countries where the retribution is unbelievably tough" — Trump commends China for executing drug dealers pic.twitter.com/p7pz9Fc3qD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2020
