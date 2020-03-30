Trump cultists are ‘catering to the political needs and demands of the leader’ as coronavirus spreads: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Greg Sargent mentioned the fact that President Trump is now walking back his hope to reopen the U.S. economy by Easter, instead extending social distancing guidelines to April 30 — a testament to the fact that Trump’s “magical reality-bending powers” can only go so far.

According to Sargent, the development suggests we need a “deep reset in the language we’re using to describe the extraordinary dereliction of leadership we’re seeing from Trump, and from those officials around the country who have followed his lead.”

Media figures describe the discrepancy between the White House statements on coronavirus and the facts on the ground as being rooted in “tribalism” or “polarization,” but Sargent say this kind of language is insufficient when it comes to describing Trump’s daily “depravities and degradations.”