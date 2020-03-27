Quantcast
Trump defends Fox personality who was fired for ridiculous coronavirus conspiracy theory

Published

34 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump took time out from responding to the COVID-19 public health and economic crises to defend a fired Fox Business personality.

On Friday, The Daily Beast published a story titled, “Fox Business Fires Trish Regan After Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam’ Rant.”

“Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan following her controversial rant against what she called the ‘coronavirus impeachment scam’ earlier this month,” The Beast reported.

“We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president,” Regan argued on March 9th.

Trump, however, had no problem with Regan’s conspiracy theory, retweeting two people on Twitter who defended the ousted Fox personality, including one pointing out that Regan’s antics were not unlike what Sean Hannity does on a regular basis.

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks Dem governor as being way in over her head on coronavirus response

Published

1 min ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked a Democratic Party governor on Friday.

Trump told the White House press corps on Friday that he wants governors to be "appreciative" of him -- and has order Vice President Mike Pence not to call governors who are not.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said that vendors are being told not to send Michigan supplies.

Donald Trump demands his own signature be on coronavirus stimulus checks to every American: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed into law a record $2 trillion stimulus bill to help those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic — part of which involves one-time cash payments being sent out to tens of millions of American households.

But according to The Wall Street Journal, Trump wants those checks to be sent out explicitly in his name.

"Mr. Trump has told people he wants his signature to appear on the direct payment checks that will go out to many Americans in the coming weeks, according to an administration official," wrote Siobhan Hughes and Natalie Andrews. "Normally, a civil servant — the disbursing officer for the payment center — would sign federal checks, said Don Hammond, a former senior Treasury Department official."

