Trump defends Fox personality who was fired for ridiculous coronavirus conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump took time out from responding to the COVID-19 public health and economic crises to defend a fired Fox Business personality.

On Friday, The Daily Beast published a story titled, “Fox Business Fires Trish Regan After Coronavirus ‘Impeachment Scam’ Rant.”

“Fox Business Network announced on Friday that it has officially “parted ways” with anchor Trish Regan following her controversial rant against what she called the ‘coronavirus impeachment scam’ earlier this month,” The Beast reported.

“We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president,” Regan argued on March 9th.

Trump, however, had no problem with Regan’s conspiracy theory, retweeting two people on Twitter who defended the ousted Fox personality, including one pointing out that Regan’s antics were not unlike what Sean Hannity does on a regular basis.

Can't say enough wonderful things about @trish_regan – one of the few conservatives in cable television. She's a great patriot and great friend. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 27, 2020

How is that any different than what Hannity has said? Neither said anything wrong. They did not call Coronavirus a Hoax or Scam, they were referring to the Democrats’ politicization and weaponization of his response to the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/UcL69cnBgC — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 28, 2020