Trump defends response to coronavirus: ‘I don’t want people to die — that’s what I’m all about’

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he does not want Americans to die from the novel coronavirus.

Trump made the remarks while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House. Ireland, which has reported one death from COVID-19, had recently closed schools and colleges.

The U.S. president also said that he was not concerned that the Brazilian president’s spokesperson had tested positive for COVID-19 after he met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago.

“We want to lose as few people as possible,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “We have 32 deaths at this point. 32 is a lot. 32 is too many but when you think of deaths coming out of other countries, it’s pretty amazing.”

Trump later said: “The question is how many people will die. I don’t want people to die. That’s what I’m all about.”

‘I don’t want people to die’ says Trump who says he had to make a tough decision last night pic.twitter.com/bbKU7O1zRT — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) March 12, 2020

Trump now in the Oval office: I don't want people to die, that is more important than the stock market (via @steveholland1 ) — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) March 12, 2020

REUTERS: TRUMP SAYS NOT CONCERNED THAT BRAZIL'S BOLSONARO IS BEING MONITORED FOR CORONAVIRUS AFTER MEETING WITH HIM AT FLORIDA RESORT LAST WEEKEND — Marcelo Rochabrún (@mrochabrun) March 12, 2020

"It's going to all bounce back and it's going to bounce back very big," Trump says of the markets. A payroll tax cut would be a great idea and "I happen to think it would be a great thing even beyond this," he tells reporters in room for mtg with Irish PM. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 12, 2020

POTUS says WH doctors have not asked to stay home cancel all travel, but says it's common sense. He's scrubbed political trips tomorrow and Saturday to Nevada and Colorado. Doesn't have a campaign rally until March 25, and will decide at appropriate time whether to cancel. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 12, 2020

