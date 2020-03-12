Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump defends response to coronavirus: ‘I don’t want people to die — that’s what I’m all about’

Published

29 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he does not want Americans to die from the novel coronavirus.

Trump made the remarks while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House. Ireland, which has reported one death from COVID-19, had recently closed schools and colleges.

The U.S. president also said that he was not concerned that the Brazilian president’s spokesperson had tested positive for COVID-19 after he met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to lose as few people as possible,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “We have 32 deaths at this point. 32 is a lot. 32 is too many but when you think of deaths coming out of other countries, it’s pretty amazing.”

Trump later said: “The question is how many people will die. I don’t want people to die. That’s what I’m all about.”

Read some of the pool reports and watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Total incompetence’: Ex-Trump official blasts White House over Trump’s error-riddled coronavirus address

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night in what was supposed to be an attempt to calm a fearful nation about the threat of the coronavirus. It ended up being the opposite.

“Although he read from a prepared script as he delivered a rare prime-time televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, Trump incorrectly described his own policy," wrote the Washington Post Thursday.

Brett McGurk, who previously served as a Presidential Envoy under the Bush, Obama and Trump administration, explained that every address from the Oval Office is a major event because it happens so rarely. In the case of President Barack Obama, he only did an Oval Office address three times. Even when he announced the U.S. had killed Osama bin Laden, he didn't do it from behind the infamous Resolute Desk.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Typhoid Mary’ Trump mercilessly mocked for hyping Florida rally after being exposed to coronavirus

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may cancel his planned rally for later this month in Florida over the coronavirus pandemic -- but he boasted it was "sold out."

Many state and local governments are calling for cancellations of public events to halt the spread of COVID-19, and the NBA has suspended its season after a player tested positive for the virus, but Trump boasted that he would speak to a capacity crowd March 25 in Tampa.

"Via pool, Trump just declared his rally in Florida - which has not been announced for Tampa on March 25 bc aides have tried getting him not to do it - is 'all sold out,'" reported the New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain explodes on Trump as The View rips his coronavirus address: ‘This could be the silver bullet’ that takes him out

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The View's Meghan Mccain blasted President Donald Trump for his mediocre attempt to calm the nation during the coronavirus outbreak.

During the Thursday show, the co-hosts addressed the speech that was supposed to calm a fearful nation, but ultimately ended up being riddled with mistakes and inaccurate information.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image