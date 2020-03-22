Quantcast
Trump delivers snide response when he learns Mitt Romney is in quarantine

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is among the Republican senators now under quarantine after coming in contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Romney said that the recommendations he received from the Congressional physician was to self-isolate given the contact with Paul. He joins Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who has been in isolation after coming in contact with a Brazilan official who had the virus. He is slated to be released from quarantine on Tuesday.

When Trump discovered that Romney was among the new officials that had to self-isolate, he responded with a snide and sarcastic slam of the senator.

“Romney is in isolation? Gee. That’s too bad,” Trump said.

Another reporter asked if it was sarcasm.

“Absolutely not,” Trump countered.

See the moment below:

Harvey Weinstein contracts coronavirus in Rikers Island prison: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Niagara-Gazette, the ailing and aging Weinstein is being housed in the notorious Rikers Island jail, where there are reports of two cases of the virus. It's unclear if Weinstein was the first case or if he contracted it from that case.

"Weinstein was sent to Wende, where the prison system operates an intake center for new state inmates. Inmates are typically sent to other facilities from thereafter, medical and security concerns are assessed," said the report.

‘This will be over soon’: Trump says after coronavirus the economy will ‘skyrocket’

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the coronavirus "will be over soon" and that as a result, the economy will "skyrocket."

The comment comes in contrast with the projections by every public health expert predicting that the worst is yet to come and if the country can't stop the spread that Americans will experience a lack of hospital equipment to help save lives.

Trump went on to try to reassure the nation by saying, "very soon everything will be ok," but given that it flies in the face of the facts, it likely does little to calm the fears of the nation.

Last week, Trump said that it would only be about 15 days people would have to self-isolate, but given that many in the country have ignored that request, it likely means more people will be forced to stay in self-isolation for longer. Trump didn't indicate how many more days people should isolate.

‘Why was Rand Paul going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic’: Ex-federal prosecutor demands answers

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul isn't showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but he tested positive for COVID-19. But that didn't deter him from the gym. Other senators saw him at the members-only area on Sunday morning. It prompted one former federal prosecutor to ask why Paul was out and about to begin with and why he was putting the lives of others at risk.

"Why was Rand Paul swimming and going to the Senate gym in the middle of a pandemic?" asked Renato Mariotti.

https://twitter.com/renato_mariotti/status/1241804108241264640

Paul's office said that once he was given a positive diagnosis, he immediately went into quarantine. It's unclear why Paul still thought it was safe to be in public when he was waiting for test results.

