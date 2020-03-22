Trump delivers snide response when he learns Mitt Romney is in quarantine

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is among the Republican senators now under quarantine after coming in contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Romney said that the recommendations he received from the Congressional physician was to self-isolate given the contact with Paul. He joins Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) who has been in isolation after coming in contact with a Brazilan official who had the virus. He is slated to be released from quarantine on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Trump discovered that Romney was among the new officials that had to self-isolate, he responded with a snide and sarcastic slam of the senator.

“Romney is in isolation? Gee. That’s too bad,” Trump said.

Another reporter asked if it was sarcasm.

“Absolutely not,” Trump countered.

See the moment below: