Trump didn’t consult his whole task force before releasing plan to ease social distancing in ‘low-risk’ counties: report

On Thursday, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump did not consult everyone on the coronavirus task force before putting out his plan to phase down social distancing.

“President Trump told the nation’s governors in a letter the administration is working on new guidelines that would help state and local leaders come up with new social distancing letters,” said Acosta. “The letter says counties across the U.S. will be designated high risk, medium rusk or low risk, depending on their exposure to the virus. We’re learning not all task force members had seen Mr. Trump’s letter to the governors before the letter was released.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: