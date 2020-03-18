Quantcast
Trump dismisses reports that rich people get virus tests first: ‘That’s been the story of life’

2 mins ago

President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he would not take action to make coronavirus testing fairer for people who are not VIPs.

At a coronavirus task force briefing, NBC’s Peter Alexander noted that high-profile individuals seemed to be able to get tested while other people cannot.

“Do well connected go to the front of the line?” Alexander wondered.

“You’d have to ask them that question,” Trump said dismissively.

“Should that happen?” the reporter pressed.

“No, I wouldn’t say so but perhaps that’s been the story of life,” the president replied. “That does happen on occasion.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.


