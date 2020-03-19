Trump explodes at reporters during virus briefing: ‘The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media’

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that news media is more dangerous to his administration than the coronavirus.

At a White House coronavirus task force briefing, the president sparred with reporters who wanted to know why the federal government seemed to be caught off guard by COVID-19.

“It could have been stopped pretty easily if everybody had known,” Trump complained.

“You said you did know,” NBC’s Kristen Welker shot back.

“It could have been stopped in its tracks,” Trump argued. “Unfortunately, [China] didn’t decide to make it public.”

“You did say a few days ago that you did have a sense that this was a pandemic,” Welker pressed. “So why was the United States not prepared with more tests?”

“We were very prepared,” Trump replied. “The only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly.”

Watch the video below from CNN.