Trump faces furious backlash after his ‘mind-bogglingly stupid’ plan to protect Big Oil from the coronavirus outbreak is revealed

According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration is “strongly considering” federal assistance for oil and natural gas producers wracked by plummeting oil prices as a result of the growing coronavirus outbreak. But as soon as the news hit Twitter, President Trump’s critics see the potential move has just another example of “socialism” for the rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

So…socialism but only for billionaires? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 10, 2020

As usual, corporations are more important than people. OH, wait, the SCOTUS said Corporations are People! Right? — Lolo is #RidinWithBiden 💙✌️🌊 (@loloatlarge) March 10, 2020

“Trump/GOP just do not understand how the world works.”

Sure they do. They just don’t give a flying f__k! — Lefty (@hlebowi2) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Socialism for the Corporation and Rich Cold, hard virus for the poor — Bernie Sanders’s 4th House (@PotionKnights) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his friends are going to try to grab as much taxpayer money as they can before he loses in November. — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Under current administration you are correct, wait till we find out how many DT shell corps have been making $ from the wall construction he’s fought so hard to continue, that $ clearly is not going into a “strong wall” when it gets blown over by wind, he only ran for WH to steal — 🇺🇸🌊Puri Monsta🇺🇸Ms. Resista 🌊🇺🇸StopGOP20🌊 (@purrmonsta) March 10, 2020

“If Trump was looking for a single decision that would confirm to voters that he doesn’t care about them, bailing out oil and natural gas instead of providing paid leave to those who are sick or quarantined due to the coronavirus is the way to go.” https://t.co/whajNpH6PS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House is proposing to bail out the fossil fuel industry. We need more coronavirus testing, not more fracking. We should be working to pass a #GreenNewDeal and deliver climate justice, not delivering an unjust payout to Trump’s billionaire oil and gas cronies. https://t.co/DMlmTuyEoX — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 10, 2020

After one of his billionaire friends lost big $$ yesterday, Trump is now preparing to bail out fracking companies affected by dropping oil prices. This is outrageous, especially on the heels of cuts to food stamps & the EPA. 1/ https://t.co/xtKIQmVZkL — Food & Water Watch (@foodandwater) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is it. This is what I was worried about, and now it’s happening. The Trump Administration is more worried about bailing out oil industry tycoons than SAVING THE LIVES OF ITS CITIZENS. This is among the most shameful acts in American history. It must be stopped. https://t.co/FanwPV6xSR — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 10, 2020

No. This can’t be real. Trump wants to provide emergency subsidies to THE OIL INDUSTRY? https://t.co/7e0Xwc9Zno — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes. The people who need help and relief in this global pandemic are the shale companies that just happen to be owned by some of Donald Trump’s closest friends. Forget tests and healthcare and assistance to people losing their jobs and lives. Shale. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 10, 2020

Holy shit. Trump is considering federal aid for SHALE COMPANIES. So excuse me if the next time I hear a Republican complain about SoCiaLiSm I tell them to go fuck themselves. https://t.co/jX7j457njo — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hold up… We’re going to bail out the SHALE industry? The people who are literally poisoning our water for millions of Americans so we can continue to use outdated energy solutions? This is mind-bogglingly stupid, even for the Trump administration. https://t.co/vki7Q4ysnu — Brady Quirk-Garvan (@bradyqg) March 10, 2020

According to the Post’s report, the White House has been taking calls since Monday from concerned officials in the energy sector who are concerned about not only about oil prices, “but also privately warning against the administration supporting any sweeping paid sick leave policy.”