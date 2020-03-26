Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.

According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, “we need a Tom Brady” to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.

“Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, ‘Oh we need Tom Brady,'” Trump told the press room. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we’re gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That’s only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren’t corrupt. But so much of it is. It’s so sad to see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It became very clear Trump didn’t quite understand what the comment meant and that it wasn’t an attack on Brady. However, it remains unknown why Trump was talking to an NFL quarterback during a global health crisis.

See the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s what it is like at Liberty University — which has refused to shut down due to coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Alec MacGillis 

Three Liberty University students, a young man and two women, sat eating lunch on Wednesday afternoon at a small table in the common dining area of the student union on the sprawling campus perched high above Lynchburg, Virginia. They compared notes on the suntans and burns they’d gotten on beaches during spring break last week. They joked about what it would be like to take the college’s gun-range classes remotely. A fourth student with a backpack strolled up to the table to chat with them for a few minutes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.

According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, "we need a Tom Brady" to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.

"Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, 'Oh we need Tom Brady,'" Trump told the press room. "I said, 'Yeah.' He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we're gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That's only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He's a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren't corrupt. But so much of it is. It's so sad to see."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP billionaire who co-founded Home Depot pushing unproven COVID-19 treatment via ‘Job Creators Network’

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Jake Pearson

A conservative business group founded by a prolific Republican political donor is pressuring the White House to greenlight an unproven COVID-19 treatment, saying in an online petition that the country has plants in the U.S. ready to produce a drug but can’t because of “red tape, regulation, and a dysfunctional healthcare supply chain.”

In recent days, Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus’ Job Creators Network has placed Facebook ads and texted supporters to sign a petition urging President Donald Trump to “CUT RED TAPE” and make an anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine available for treating those sickened with the virus, one such message obtained by ProPublica reads.

Continue Reading
 
 