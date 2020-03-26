Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.

According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, “we need a Tom Brady” to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.

“Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, ‘Oh we need Tom Brady,'” Trump told the press room. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we’re gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That’s only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He’s a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren’t corrupt. But so much of it is. It’s so sad to see.”

It became very clear Trump didn’t quite understand what the comment meant and that it wasn’t an attack on Brady. However, it remains unknown why Trump was talking to an NFL quarterback during a global health crisis.

See the tweets below:

I’m just trying to understand the thought process here: Coronavirus-> Briefing-> Tom Brady is great -> The media is corrupt pic.twitter.com/6UnC0i3MQ4 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 26, 2020

Always amazing when he labels a story "fake news" and then confirms it in the next breath. https://t.co/BpprOL2Qs2 — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 26, 2020

"according to an audio recording of the call obtained by AP…" https://t.co/9ltQpuB5Gg — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 26, 2020

Trump says Gov. Jay Inslee meant it in a positive way when he said "We need a Tom Brady." Multiple people on the call said he was not meaning it as a compliment. https://t.co/014dbTgEuU — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 26, 2020