Trump falsely claims he never told Mike Pence ‘don’t call the woman in Michigan’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked a CNN reporter for asking about his statement at a press conference last week. Trump said that he doesn’t call people who don’t appreciate the work he’s doing for them. He then confessed that he told former Vice President Mike Pence that he also shouldn’t call, but that Pence calls them back anyway.

“Don’t call the woman in Michigan,” Trump said while discussing Pence’s work as head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“I want them to be appreciative,” he said. “I don’t want them to say things that aren’t true.”

But when asked about it by CNN on Sunday, Trump claimed he never said it.

It’s unclear if Trump forgot what he said or is trying to mislead Americans.

Here’s the video of him saying the quote below:

Fact-checkers noted the false claim on Twitter.

You can see Trump denying he said it in the video below:

