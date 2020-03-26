Trump flops after being asked what he’s doing to protect Asian-Americans from hate crimes: ‘I don’t know’

At Thursday’s coronavirus press conference, President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to fighting the rise of hate crimes against Asian-Americans spurred by the outbreak, but choked the instant a reporter asked him what he was specifically prepared to do about it.

“What are the concrete measures that you are taking to combat the hate crimes against Asians?” asked the reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I don’t know,” said Trump. “All I know is this: Asian-Americans in our country are doing fantastically well. I’m very close to them, as you know. And they’re doing fantastically well, and I think they appreciate the job we’re doing. But I did want to put that statement out, the social media statement, because, to me, Asian-Americans are a great part of our country.”

Watch below: