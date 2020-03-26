Quantcast
Trump flops after being asked what he’s doing to protect Asian-Americans from hate crimes: ‘I don’t know’

Published

1 min ago

on

At Thursday’s coronavirus press conference, President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to fighting the rise of hate crimes against Asian-Americans spurred by the outbreak, but choked the instant a reporter asked him what he was specifically prepared to do about it.

“What are the concrete measures that you are taking to combat the hate crimes against Asians?” asked the reporter.

“Well, I don’t know,” said Trump. “All I know is this: Asian-Americans in our country are doing fantastically well. I’m very close to them, as you know. And they’re doing fantastically well, and I think they appreciate the job we’re doing. But I did want to put that statement out, the social media statement, because, to me, Asian-Americans are a great part of our country.”

Watch below:


Here’s what it is like at Liberty University — which has refused to shut down due to coronavirus

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Alec MacGillis 

Three Liberty University students, a young man and two women, sat eating lunch on Wednesday afternoon at a small table in the common dining area of the student union on the sprawling campus perched high above Lynchburg, Virginia. They compared notes on the suntans and burns they’d gotten on beaches during spring break last week. They joked about what it would be like to take the college’s gun-range classes remotely. A fourth student with a backpack strolled up to the table to chat with them for a few minutes.

Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.

According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, "we need a Tom Brady" to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.

"Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, 'Oh we need Tom Brady,'" Trump told the press room. "I said, 'Yeah.' He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we're gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That's only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He's a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren't corrupt. But so much of it is. It's so sad to see."

GOP billionaire who co-founded Home Depot pushing unproven COVID-19 treatment via ‘Job Creators Network’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

by Jake Pearson

A conservative business group founded by a prolific Republican political donor is pressuring the White House to greenlight an unproven COVID-19 treatment, saying in an online petition that the country has plants in the U.S. ready to produce a drug but can’t because of “red tape, regulation, and a dysfunctional healthcare supply chain.”

In recent days, Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus’ Job Creators Network has placed Facebook ads and texted supporters to sign a petition urging President Donald Trump to “CUT RED TAPE” and make an anti-malarial drug called hydroxychloroquine available for treating those sickened with the virus, one such message obtained by ProPublica reads.

