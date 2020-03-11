Trump forced to correct himself on Twitter after speech sends confusing messages about European ban

President Donald Trump announced that he was banning all travel from Europe into the United States in a speech on Wednesday. But it appears that the specifics of the plan weren’t outlined and he’s being forced to correct the record.

It only applies to foreign nationals who don’t have a residency in the United States, according to the fine print. It is not against the European Union countries list, because there are some included that are not in the EU but countries in the EU like the UK have been given a pass, DHS said.

The rules go into effect Friday at midnight, but there is a difference of opinion about exemptions for Americans, though there are reports that Americans are allowed if they’ve undergone screenings. Trump didn’t say that, however.

He also said in his speech that it was anything, including travel and cargo, that came in from Europe, but his tweet clarified that it doesn’t impact goods.

The action @POTUS is taking to deny entry to foreign nationals who have been in coronavirus-affected areas will keep Americans safe & save lives. These are not easy decisions but they are required. I will issue guidance within 48 hours outlining details.https://t.co/KYXE7JKswC pic.twitter.com/zgi6r5FoZq — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 12, 2020

“Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods,” Trump said.

