Trump goes down in flames after whining ‘it costs me billions to be president’

President Donald Trump was blasted after another press conference on Sunday. After pushing the briefing off twice, and finally arriving an hour late, Trump told the nation everything was fine.

The president then rattled off a list of things his administration is doing, but with little specifics. What he did reveal was about the raw numbers of hospital gowns, masks, coveralls and other supplies being sent to California, Washington and New York.

After news this week that Republicans sold off their stock ahead of the market crash, a reporter asked Trump if he bailed on any of his stock.

“That’s a nasty question,” Trump snapped at the reporter. “It’s a nasty question but I guess it deserved to be asked.”

Q: Do you or your family sell stock amid the coronavirus outbreak? President Trump: "I don't have stock. I own things." He then called it a "nasty question" but said it "deserves to be asked." He adds, "It cost me billions of dollars to be president of the United States." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 22, 2020

He then went off on a rant about how much money he’s losing by serving as president and never answered the question.

"It cost me billions of dollars to be president, and I'm so happy I did it. Because who cares?" Take a two minute tour through Trump's mind during a historic pandemic and economic crisis. Wild. pic.twitter.com/qLOYShtqzm — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 22, 2020

It prompted many to speculate that he was likely withholding information about his finances. However, most were furious he cares more about his money when American lives are being lost.

See the comments below:

TRUMP: It cost me billions to do this job. AMERICANS: I just lost my job and can't afford to feed my kids this month. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 22, 2020

Millions may lose their jobs, but Donald Trump right now: "It cost me billions of dollars to be President of the United States." Complains about being sued, why it's hard for rich people to run for President, he doesn't get any credit, blah blah… — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 22, 2020

This was all cushion. It cost me billions to be President — President Trump during a pandemic update — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 22, 2020

Trump is talking about his rich friends and how it cost him "billions of dollars" to be president. And that everyone sues him. "Look at my legal costs." Says he was never booed until he ran for office. "I am so happy I did it," he says. "Who cares?" — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 22, 2020

“It cost me billions and billions of dollars to be president,” Trump says, lying. Meanwhile, his own administration is helping craft a stimulus bill that is likely to send billions of taxpayer dollars to support the industry Trump’s family inhabits. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) March 22, 2020

Trump spent a lot of time at today's coronavirus briefing lying about his personal finances. 1) He has not lost billions of dollars as president (that's not even possible). 2) Donating his salary is an empty gimmick that allows him to make hundreds of millions of as president — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 22, 2020

At a time of a national crisis, with people sick and dying, Trump is asking us for sympathy because he is allegedly losing billions of dollars for running for president. Incredible. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 22, 2020

Trump is now whining about the fact he gets booed all the time. He’s rambling incoherently. Acting like he lost billions becoming a fake president. Complaining about how he’s being sued by everybody. “It’s very hard for rich people to run for office.” He looks defeated and weak. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 22, 2020

Trump complains, “It’s very hard for rich people to run for office.” And its costing him “billions of dollars” to serve as president. He repeats this point multiple time. He’s turning a pandemic into a pity party. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 22, 2020

Now we know it cost Trump "billions" to become president. And he's happy about it. What does that do to settle Americans? — Gloria Borger (@GloriaBorger) March 22, 2020

The WH coronavirus briefings are turning into a lot of bull shit. I Trump has lost billions being POTUS why is he seeking relection? https://t.co/WpniVQk7UB — Victor Banuelos (@centauro254) March 23, 2020

@lisamurkowski The world is in a medical crisis and president Trump is talking about the Billions of dollars He is losing. You must be SO proud, the Trump is More interested in HIMSELF than America. #Dumptrumpnow #Dumptrump #voteblue2020 — Richard Bergman (@Richard79463540) March 23, 2020

Dickhead Donald had a strong start… but reverted to the old trump. No one wants to hear how many Billions he spent to become president or how much he is worth… or the sarcasm of his HATRED for Mit Romney… or the FALSEHOOD that Melania trump is a popular First Lady …. https://t.co/rgyhURf9nU — Fred Zamarripa Jr (@fredzjr) March 23, 2020

@JohnCornyn The world is in a medical crisis and president Trump is talking about the Billions of dollars He is losing. You must be SO proud, the Trump is More interested in HIMSELF than America. #Dumptrumpnow #Dumptrump #voteblue2020 — Richard Bergman (@Richard79463540) March 23, 2020

Trump went off the rails again tonight. I'm a rich man lost billions of dollars. Everybody wants to sue me. Its all about me. Gave Romney a dirty dig to finish. Oh gee didn't know he was in isolation. — MacDrum (@Maccobra) March 23, 2020

