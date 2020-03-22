Quantcast
Trump goes down in flames after whining 'it costs me billions to be president'

Published

30 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted after another press conference on Sunday. After pushing the briefing off twice, and finally arriving an hour late, Trump told the nation everything was fine.

The president then rattled off a list of things his administration is doing, but with little specifics. What he did reveal was about the raw numbers of hospital gowns, masks, coveralls and other supplies being sent to California, Washington and New York.

After news this week that Republicans sold off their stock ahead of the market crash, a reporter asked Trump if he bailed on any of his stock.

“That’s a nasty question,” Trump snapped at the reporter. “It’s a nasty question but I guess it deserved to be asked.”

He then went off on a rant about how much money he’s losing by serving as president and never answered the question.

It prompted many to speculate that he was likely withholding information about his finances. However, most were furious he cares more about his money when American lives are being lost.

See the comments below:

