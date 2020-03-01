Quantcast
Trump goes on all-caps tear against the media as the ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ during coronavirus reporting

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked the media on Sunday afternoon as networks were reporting about the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, which has now spread to more than 70 people, including one death in the United States.

“People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

It’s a dangerous comment to tell Americans to ignore the media when that’s where people are getting their information about the coronavirus. But Trump’s war against the media comes at a time when access to correct information could help save lives.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
