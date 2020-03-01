Trump goes on all-caps tear against the media as the ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’ during coronavirus reporting

President Donald Trump attacked the media on Sunday afternoon as networks were reporting about the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19, which has now spread to more than 70 people, including one death in the United States.

“People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

It’s a dangerous comment to tell Americans to ignore the media when that’s where people are getting their information about the coronavirus. But Trump’s war against the media comes at a time when access to correct information could help save lives.