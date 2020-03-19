Trump had a game plan to destroy Joe Biden in the general election — but coronavirus has ruined it: analysis
On Thursday, Politico’s Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki analyzed how the global coronavirus pandemic has upended President Donald Trump’s campaign strategy to take down former Vice President Joe Biden.
“President Donald Trump’s top political advisers in recent weeks envisioned unleashing a massive advertising campaign against Joe Biden to define him for the general election before he had a chance to recover from the primary,” they wrote. “Then the novel coronavirus arrived.”
“With the death toll rising and daily life grinding to a halt, Trump’s sprawling political operation has put on hold any plans to use its nine-figure war chest to unload on the former vice president,” they continued. “The strategy, mimicking the playbook of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign against Mitt Romney, was aimed at crippling the lesser-funded Biden before he could unify the Democratic Party behind him and marshal his forces for November. “The reprieve is a blessing for Biden: Rather than spending valuable time fending off an assault, he is free to present himself as a steady leader amid a national crisis and to regroup for the general election.”
Trump famously kicked off the election cycle by threatening to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless their president agreed to announce an investigation of Biden’s son. This scandal led to Trump’s impeachment, which ended in Republicans moving to acquit Trump on a partisan basis.
Trump’s allies, too, appear to be standing down for now, with the president of the far-right Club for Growth acknowledging, “The response to the coronavirus has pushed the whole election off the front page.” Meanwhile, the downside for Biden is that he, too, cannot hold big in-person fundraisers, and his campaign haul is limited.
“Trump allies say that, for the time being at least, his reelection hopes hinge almost entirely on his ability to manage the crisis,” said the report. “While they acknowledge his initial response was lacking and that the virus poses a mortal threat to his 2020 prospects, they foresee a possible silver lining. If the virus passes and businesses and schools reopen before the election, they say, the president could present himself as the protagonist in an American comeback story.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump had a game plan to destroy Joe Biden in the general election — but coronavirus has ruined it: analysis
On Thursday, Politico's Alex Isenstadt and Natasha Korecki analyzed how the global coronavirus pandemic has upended President Donald Trump's campaign strategy to take down former Vice President Joe Biden.
"President Donald Trump’s top political advisers in recent weeks envisioned unleashing a massive advertising campaign against Joe Biden to define him for the general election before he had a chance to recover from the primary," they wrote. "Then the novel coronavirus arrived."
"With the death toll rising and daily life grinding to a halt, Trump’s sprawling political operation has put on hold any plans to use its nine-figure war chest to unload on the former vice president," they continued. "The strategy, mimicking the playbook of Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign against Mitt Romney, was aimed at crippling the lesser-funded Biden before he could unify the Democratic Party behind him and marshal his forces for November. "The reprieve is a blessing for Biden: Rather than spending valuable time fending off an assault, he is free to present himself as a steady leader amid a national crisis and to regroup for the general election."
2020 Election
The coronavirus could devastate the American political landscape
This is the age of the septuagenarian in US politics. The president is 73. His likely opponent in November’s election is 77. Even if Joe Biden is not the Democratic nominee, the other option is 78-year-old Bernie Sanders.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 79. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is 78. Some of us are missing the “millennium”-style campaigning of the relatively youthful Elizabeth Warren, who is a mere 70, but no longer in the presidential race.
These are the leading voices and policymakers in America as coronavirus sweeps across the world. Where they get the energy to do what they do in politics is a constant source of amazement. However, coronavirus is likely to slow them all down in various ways.
2020 Election
Why nationwide voting by mail isn’t a silver bullet in a pandemic
Before the COVID-19 virus upended the 2020 election—where several states delayed presidential primaries, sparking fears that the Trump White House could seek to postpone the November election—Michigan was seeing absentee voting increase in its primary after passing election reforms via a 2018 ballot measure.
“It is a success,” said Roz Kimbrough, Detroit Department of Elections senior training specialist. “We have seven satellite offices for the Detroit municipality that we opened up to accommodate this overflow beyond just going out to the precincts and voting directly in their area—giving them availability to vote absentee.”