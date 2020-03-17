Trump has lost most Americans’ trust thanks to his constant coronavirus falsehoods

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans have little faith that President Donald Trump will tell them the truth.

A new NPR/Marist poll reveals that 60 percent of Americans say that they have little or no trust in what the president is telling them about the pandemic, which means that he is even less trusted than the mainstream news media that he regularly attacks.

“The president rates worst of all groups tested, be it public health officials, state and local leaders or the news media,” reports NPR. “And more Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the pandemic than approve by a 49 percent to 44 percent margin. But that does not differ greatly from his overall job approval rating, which stands at 43 percent.”

Throughout the last several weeks, Trump has repeatedly given false or misleading information about the disease. Just one week ago, the president was still comparing the coronavirus to the seasonal flu and suggested it was no big deal.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” he wrote on Twitter. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”