Trump haunted by his evangelical supporters’ science denial as he confronts the coronavirus crisis: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s well known that Donald Trump’s surge to the presidency was greatly aided by his evangelical supporters. Now, according to the New York Times’ Katherine Stewart, “we are all reaping what that movement has sown” as the coronavirus health crisis continues to spiral.

The “denial of science and critical thinking among religious ultraconservatives now haunts the American response to the coronavirus crisis,” Stewart writes, citing examples of Christian pastors who insisting on keeping their church doors open as lockdown orders grip the country.

Trump’s tendency to trust his flawed instincts over the experts isn’t due to any sort of religious conviction, but that tendency is perfectly in sync with his evangelical base. Trump’s hopes that the country can get back to its normal routine by Easter was no accident, according to Stewart, and many evangelicals were pleased by his vision of “packed churches all over our country” when his Easter goal rolled around.

“Religious nationalism has brought to American politics the conviction that our political differences are a battle between absolute evil and absolute good,” Stewart writes. “When you’re engaged in a struggle between the ‘party of life’ and the ‘party of death,’ as some religious nationalists now frame our political divisions, you don’t need to worry about crafting careful policy based on expert opinion and analysis.”

Stewart predicts that February, 2020, will go down in history as the month where America dropped the ball in getting ahead of the burgeoning coronavirus crisis. But what will be less discussed is the role the Christian nationalist movement had hindering our response —  a movement that ensured that “our government is in the hands of people who appear to be incapable of running it well.”

Read her full op-ed over at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
GOP’s Thomas Massie drowned in condemnation for ‘stunt’ that could put lawmakers at risk for infection

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Legislators scrambled back to Washington, D.C., for fear that a Republican representative might delay the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The bill passed 96-0 in the Senate, and House members had hoped it would pass with a simple voice vote -- but lawmakers are concerned Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will demand a recorded vote.

So they're flying back to the Capitol to avoid a delay in the emergency relief package -- and lawmakers, the president and many others are furious at Massie for potentially risking additional infections with his "stunt."

...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!

Trump throttles ‘third rate Grandstander’ Thomas Massie for threatening to hold up coronavirus bill

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at one of his biggest congressional allies for delaying the passage of the coronavirus relief bill.

After Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) threatened to refuse to allow the bill to pass by unanimous consent, thus forcing several lawmakers to return to Washington, D.C. for a full vote on it, Trump referred to him as a "third rate Grandstander" in an angry Twitter rant.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named Rep. Thomas Massie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress," the president wrote. "He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive."

Trump’s incompetence and our health care system’s greed have created a lethal coronavirus cocktail: economist

Published

27 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

The United States this week blew past Italy and China to become the country with the world's largest number of reported COVID-19 infections -- and economist Jeffrey Sachs believes that's because the U.S. is uniquely vulnerable to this kind of pandemic.

Writing at CNN, the Columbia professor argues that the first vulnerability has been President Donald Trump's total mismanagement of the crisis.

