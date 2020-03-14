Trump hijacks Mike Pence’s coronavirus press conference to brag about pumping up the stock market
On Saturday, President Donald Trump took over Vice President Mike Pence’s briefing on the work of the coronavirus task force, to — among other things — boast about the impact that his Friday announcements had on the stock market.
“I was honored to see that the stock market — you were mostly there with us — set a record in a short period of time, over 45-minute period that we had the press conference yesterday in the Rose Garden,” said Trump. “That was a record. All-time record. I think we should do one of them every day perhaps. How about five times a day? We’ll do one five times a day. but that was something to watch.”
“And I had no idea,” Trump added. “We walked back. I said, how did that work out? They said, sir, you just set a new record in the history of the stock market. That was pretty good. And those great companies that were there, they couldn’t have been too unhappy either, when you think about it because they’re all very big, publicly-listed companies.”
Friday’s stock market rally came at the very end of the trading day, as Trump brought together a group of CEOs to speak before him, just before the closing bell.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump hijacks Mike Pence’s coronavirus press conference to brag about pumping up the stock market
On Saturday, President Donald Trump took over Vice President Mike Pence's briefing on the work of the coronavirus task force, to — among other things — boast about the impact that his Friday announcements had on the stock market.
"I was honored to see that the stock market — you were mostly there with us — set a record in a short period of time, over 45-minute period that we had the press conference yesterday in the Rose Garden," said Trump. "That was a record. All-time record. I think we should do one of them every day perhaps. How about five times a day? We'll do one five times a day. but that was something to watch."
Breaking Banner
‘We’re weeks into this!’ CNN reporter crushes Trump for just now appointing coronavirus ‘testing czar’
The United States has fallen far behind other countries in terms of testing for coronavirus, and CNN senior investigative correspondent Drew Griffin said that the government is only just now coming to terms with the scope of the problem.
During an interview with host Kate Bolduan, Griffin said it was stunning to see America being so slow to react to what has become a global pandemic.
"You want a sign of how bad it is with the federal government and the coordination?" he asked rhetorically. "Just less than an hour ago, Health and Human Services announced they're appointing somebody as the testing czar to oversee the testing. We're weeks into this virus spreading across the country, and they really didn't have anybody overseeing this?"
CNN
WATCH: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta hammers Trump official on coronavirus preparedness
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Friday grilled Trump official Seema Verma about the administration's sluggish response to the coronavirus pandemic and cornered her about the American health care system's ability to cope with the crisis.
During a contentious interview, Gupta said that the government's projections showed that even a moderate coronavirus pandemic in the United States could overwhelm the health care system, as hospitals simply lack the equipment to deal with the projected flood of patients.