Trump insults ‘terrible’ Mitt Romney even as he claims to be ‘so happy’ he tested negative for coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw more insults at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), even as he claimed to be “so happy” that the Republican senator tested negative for coronavirus.

“This is really great news!” the president wrote in a tweet reacting to a Breitbart story about Romney’s negative test. “I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!”

Earlier this week, Trump responded to news that Romney was under self-quarantine after being exposed to the disease by saying, “Gee, that’s too bad.” The president then denied he was being sarcastic when asked by a reporter, although his latest remarks on Romney are similarly dripping with sarcasm.

Romney was the sole Republican senator to vote to convict Trump on abuse of power charges during his impeachment trial earlier this year.