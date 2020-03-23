Quantcast
Trump is ‘frustrated’ that Dr. Fauci keeps correcting his misinformation: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is reportedly growing irritated that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, keeps publicly correcting his misstatements about the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources tell the New York Times that “Trump has become frustrated with Dr. Fauci’s blunt approach at the briefing lectern, which often contradicts things the president has just said.”

The president has given Fauci more leeway to contradict him than he has with most other officials, however, because he “knows that Dr. Fauci is seen as credible with a large swath of the public and with journalists.”

The Times also reports that Trump’s frustration with Fauci is part of a broader frustration with medical experts in the White House who have pushed for social distancing as a way to contain the disease.

“There has been a growing sentiment that medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy, and there has been a push to find ways to let people start returning to work,” the Times reports. “Some Republican lawmakers have also pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy, as financial markets continue to slide and job losses for April could be in the millions.”


A 26-year-old yoga instructor learned the hard way that even younger, fitter people can suffer greatly from coronavirus.

Fiona Lowenstein developed symptoms -- a fever and headache -- a few hours after deciding March 13 to socially distance herself to help halt COVID-19's spread, and she described her harrowing experience in a New York Times column.

"I tried not to assume the worst, but just in case, my partner and I decided to sleep in separate bedrooms," she writes. "By the next morning, I had a cough. On [March 15], I started to feel better and my fever was gone. I felt thankful that even if this was coronavirus, I’d most likely be able to ride it out at home, as I’d heard people like myself had little to worry about. I began planning the work I’d catch up on the next day, and the much-needed shower I’d take."

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Republican Senate Majority Leader of Arkansas lashed out Donald Trump's administration for leaving states in dire need of medical supplies hanging as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.

Senator Jim Hendren -- who is related to former U.S. Sen Tim Hutchinson (R) and current Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) -- complained about the lack of access to federal stockpiles of the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) which is forcing his state into a bidding war with other states.

The brother of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Flanagan said that her brother Ron had a compromised immune system because he was fighting cancer, according to the Star Tribune.

"To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death," Flanagan wrote on Instagram. "But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband."

"His immune system was compromised and he contracted COVID-19. He was put in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator. He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body. THIS is why we must #StayHome," the lt. governor pleaded.

