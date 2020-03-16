Quantcast
Trump is planning to cut foreign countries out of the medical supply chain by executive order: adviser

31 mins ago

On CNBC’s Squawk Box, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro announced that President Donald Trump is planning an executive order to repatriate foreign supply chains for medicine back to the United States, to reduce the health care system’s dependency on foreign countries.

“The essence of the order … is to bring all of that home so that we don’t have to worry about foreign dependency,” said Navarro. He said that the president is worried that 70 percent of the ingredients used in advanced pharmaceuticals “comes from abroad … We’ve got face mask issues, goggle issues, things like that.”

“We need to have” the VA, Health and Human Services, and the Pentagon “buy that from American producers on American soil,” he added.

The news comes shortly after reports that Trump offered the German firm CureVac a “large sum of money” to ensure that their coronavirus vaccine be developed “exclusively” for the United States — an offer which they refused.


Stock trading halted after Dow sinks by nearly 10 percent one minute after opening

2 mins ago

March 16, 2020

Psychiatrist explains how Trump activates his supporters' 'reptilian and primitive emotional' brains

21 mins ago

March 16, 2020

Dr. James S. Gordon, a clinical professor at Georgetown Medical School, has written a lengthy analysis for the San Francisco Chronicle dissecting the way that President Donald Trump appeals to people's most base instincts.

Gordon begins by reflecting on the belief among Trump's evangelical supporters that the president was literally sent by God to save the United States.

Although he does not take this suggestion seriously, he does think that Trump's presence could serve a useful purpose in getting Americans to recognize and reflect upon our own faults.

