Trump is privately scared he may have coronavirus — even though he is not being tested: CNN
The White House has stated that President Donald Trump does not need to be tested for coronavirus, despite interacting with multiple officials who are either in quarantine or who have tested positive.
But according to CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, the president is privately afraid of the possibility he might have been infected.
“President Trump is calling for calm as fears are growing over the coronavirus,” said Acosta. “The White House is brushing off concerns the president needs to be tested for the coronavirus, despite his coming into contact with a Brazilian official who came back positive for the virus. The president told reporters today he’s not concerned, but a source close to the president tells me Mr. Trump is, indeed, concerned he may contract the coronavirus after interacting with people who have tested positive.”
Watch below:
CNN
