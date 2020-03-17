Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is trying to change course and hoodwink us all — and the media shouldn’t let him get away with it

Published

1 min ago

on

After continually downplaying the Covid-19 pandemic for nearly two months, President Donald Trump dramatically changed course this week and has shifted his tone to reflect the dire circumstances. But as he pivots his public relations strategy, he’s also clearly and deliberately trying to rewrite his own history to claim — falsely — that he knew it the outbreak was bad and has been working hard to stop it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic,” Trump told the media on Tuesday in the White House press briefing room. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

And on Monday, I reported that Trump’s rhetoric on the outbreak had clearly turned the corner — and had begun more closely reflecting reality. He acknowledged that the infection is particularly contagious and dangerous, that the pandemic could stretch into late summer or longer, and that it may trigger an economic recession.

Some have cheered this change of pace.

“This is an important thing to note and to applaud from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint,” said CNN’s Dana Bash. “He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday. In tone, that people need and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But while it’s important to acknowledge that Trump really has changed the way he talks about the coronavirus, Bash gave the president far too much credit. Because even though it’s good that Trump is now conveying the level of threat the virus poses to American society — and thus may be reversing some of the damage he wrought by spreading doubt about the need to fight it — he’s still not being the leader the country needs. He’s incapable of that.

He proved as much when he was asked on Friday about his administration’s decision to shut down the White House pandemic office, which may have managed the situation much more effectively. Trump told the reporter who asked about the closure that it was a “nasty question.” And he flatly denied that he holds any responsibility for his administration’s galling failure to adequately test for cases of the infection in the early days of the pandemic, which likely contributed to the proliferation of the virus. “I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said.

And even now as he acknowledges how bad the outbreak could be, he’s still lying. He says he “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” but this contrasts starkly with the record of his own public comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 22, for instance, Trump was asked if he was worried about a pandemic.

“No. Not at all,” Trump said. “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And as recently as Sunday, Trump was sounding a similar note about control of the virus.

“It’s a very contagious virus,” he said. “It’s incredible. But it’s something we have tremendous control of.”

This comment stood out to many people because it is clearly not under control, and on Monday, Trump was asked about it again. And he lied, claiming he hadn’t said the virus was under control, but only that the response was under control:

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Well, when I’m talking about control, I’m saying we are doing a very good job within the confines of what we’re dealing with. We’re doing a very good job. There’s been a — there’s been a tremendous amount of the way they’re working together. They’re working hand-in-hand. I think they’re doing, really, a great job. And from that standpoint, that’s what I was referring to. … [The virus is] not under control for any place in the world.

Jonathan Chait pointed out that Trump introduced another major lie on Monday, saying: “We have a problem that, a month ago, nobody thought about.”

Chait rebutted this point:

Uh, well, no. In January, two former Trump administration officials wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed pleading with Trump to take the coronavirus seriously. Almost two months ago, Joe Biden wrote an op-ed demanding a more forceful response. Trump spent this entire period relentlessly denying the United States faced any danger at all. (David Leonhardt has a timeline of Trump’s delusional public commentary.)

Here at AlterNet, we began running stories about the virus in January. On January 31, we ran a story warning that “the increasing risks brought about by the spread of the coronavirus” could add to the  “ingredients for an incipient global economic calamity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So Trump’s tone has changed, but he can’t stop lying. And while it’s better that he acknowledges that the coronavirus is a genuine threat to the American people, this change was only forced on him by the changing of circumstances — he’s not becoming a better leader. He’s incapable of that, and he should resign as president as soon as possible.

Since that won’t happen, the media should do whatever it can to avoid falling into the trap of believing he’s turned over a new leaf. He’s just trying to rewrite history and hoodwink us all once again.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Campaign donors paid for Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago

Published

58 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Campaign donors are the ones who footed the hefty bill for Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle to have a lavish birthday party at Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump friends and family, along with White House staff were on hand to wish Guilfoyle a happy 51st birthday, and the big event even had campaign sponsors, reported the New York Times.

"But when it came to picking up the tab, hands went out to other attendees," the report revealed. "Among them were at least four whose families are financial supporters of the president’s re-election campaign, for which Ms. Guilfoyle helps lead the fund-raising. They ended up pitching in tens of thousands of dollars, passed along to Mar-a-Lago, to help pay for what two people familiar with the planning said was a $50,000 celebration."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

UK plans to bring in retired or under-qualified medical staff to help tackle growing coronavirus outbreak

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

In an effort to tackle the growing coronavirus health crisis in the U.K., retired or under-qualified nurses and other medical staff are being called in to help shoulder the burden of the pandemic thanks to emergency legislation.

According to a report from The Guardian, the new laws are expected to be introduced to the Commons on Thursday and will give lawmakers the power to "ban gatherings or events and temporarily close schools and colleges in the effort to curb the spread the virus."

The Guardian reports that the laws will be time-limited to two years and will not be implemented immediately.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

#YangWasRight trends nationwide as America embraces Universal Basic Income during coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

As the federal government debates how to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang is being praised for his leadership in pushing a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

During his campaign, Yang pushed the idea of a "Freedom Dividend" of $1,000 per month for all citizens over the age of eighteen.

Yang, who is now a CNN analyst, explained on the network that his team has been in touch with the White House:

https://twitter.com/ZachandMattShow/status/1239985622464561156

"I'm pleased to see the White House adopt our vision of putting money directly into the hands of hard-work Americans," Yang said in a statement. "I look forward to monitoring the developments of the White House as they consider methods of distribution, and both me and my team are eager to offer our support to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image