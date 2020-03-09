Quantcast
Trump jets off to $4 million Florida fundraiser as markets crash and coronavirus cases jump

President Donald Trump spent the weekend golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort and minutes ago took Air Force One to Longwood, Florida, where he will hold a multi-million dollar fundraiser at the home of a local private businessman. It is his second campaign fundraiser in Florida over the past few days.

Trump is expected to raise between $2 million and $4 million for a few hours of handshakes and photo ops.

“A $100,000 donation got couples access to the roundtable and a photo and reception with the president,” The Orlando Sentinel reports. “Raising or donating $35,000 gets a photo and access to the reception and $11,200 for the reception alone.”

Trump did not talk to reporters as he left Mar-a-Lago.

Monday morning markets plunged so far – the DOW dropped as far as 2000 points – they triggered a “circuit breaker,” halting trading for 15 minutes so investors could regroup.

Oil prices too are plunging, down almost 30%.

And new cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 are cropping up several times a day, thanks in part to the start of expanded testing but experts are now saying whatever containment attempts the Trump administration tried have failed. CNN has said it is now going to be calling the outbreak a pandemic.

Many are furious – including Trump’s own team.

“The weekend left several people around Trump questioning how seriously he views the outbreak. He was briefed several times by Pence, but otherwise continued with business as usual: a fundraiser, golf and dinner w the Brazilian president and friends,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted.

Here’s how some are responding:

