Trump judge hit with a brutal legal slap down after trying to block Democrats from Mueller grand jury docs

2 hours ago

This Tuesday, a federal appeals court ruled that the Department of Justice must hand over documents from Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to Congress. As The Hill reports, Judge Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, was the lone dissenter.

In the ruling, Judge Thomas Griffith, a conservative George W. Bush appointee, took time to address Rao’s reasoning for her dissent, writing at one point that Rao’s “distinction between authorization and compulsion strikes me as untenable on its own terms.”

“The dissent explains this distinction by arguing that the court’s ‘supervisory power is strictly limited to actions taken … in aid of the grand jury’ and that compelling disclosure aids third parties rather than the grand jury. … But merely authorizing disclosure also aids third parties rather than the grand jury,” writes Griffith. “The dissent therefore cannot explain why the district court has power to permit disclosure in the first place. Taken to its logical conclusion, the dissent’s theory would seem to require outright dismissal of this case—a result that the dissent agrees is contrary to history and precedent.”

Griffith closed by accusing Rao of trying to “chase jurisdictional phantoms” in an effort to keep the un-redacted Mueller report out of the House’s hands.


Trump claimed progress on stimulus package — but Mitch McConnell ‘detests’ the idea

3 mins ago

March 10, 2020

President Donald Trump emerged from a lunch with Republican lawmakers saying that everything was going well and they would likely have a coronavirus stimulus package to help keep the economy from dropping any more than it already has.

According to the Washington Post, however, that isn't the whole story.

Trump’s has ‘infected the Republican mind’ with his reality-defying ‘positive thinking’ on the coronavirus: op-ed

44 mins ago

March 10, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Helaine Olen mentions how as a child, President Trump attended the church of Norman Vincent Peale, who authored the book, The Power of Positive Thinking.

"Positive thinking can’t stop a global pandemic," Olen writes. "But that hasn’t stopped the president from trying frantically to talk up the economy and talk down coronavirus, without taking practical steps to prevent and mitigate the situation at hand."

Former Trump voter switches to the Democrats after attending president’s Michigan rally

46 mins ago

March 10, 2020

She voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, but attending a recent rally left her looking for someone new.

In an interview with MSNBC, Katey Morse explained that she's ready to get Trump out of office and is moving to support former Vice President Joe Biden.

"The behavior concerned me," she said of Trump in a 2019 interview. "But to be quite honest, I was a big 'Apprentice' fan."

"The celebrity got to you?" MSNBC asked.

"He's built this business empire, right?" she said.

Morse went to a Trump rally in March 2019, and said it actually made her rethink her choice. A video of the speech shows Morse standing and holding a sign but not cheering with others. Instead, she looked confused.

