Trump launches attacks ‘all over Iraq’ as the war escalates again during its 17th year

The United States military is launching airstrikes “all over Iraq” in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed two American troops.

“U.S.-led coalition airstrikes underway in Iraq against Iranian-backed forces one day after two Americans and a British medic killed: U.S. official,” Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported Thursday.

The military-focused publication Task & Purpose advanced the story.

A defense official confirmed the news to Task & Purpose, adding the strikes were happening ‘all over Iraq,'” the publication reported.