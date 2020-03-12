Trump launches attacks ‘all over Iraq’ as the war escalates again during its 17th year
The United States military is launching airstrikes “all over Iraq” in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed two American troops.
“U.S.-led coalition airstrikes underway in Iraq against Iranian-backed forces one day after two Americans and a British medic killed: U.S. official,” Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported Thursday.
The military-focused publication Task & Purpose advanced the story.
A defense official confirmed the news to Task & Purpose, adding the strikes were happening ‘all over Iraq,'” the publication reported.
BREAKING: Can confirm reports of U.S. strikes against Iran-backed forces in retaliation for Camp Taji attack.
A defense official said the strikes were taking place "all over Iraq."https://t.co/9JapKaxB2s
— Haley Britzky (@halbritz) March 12, 2020
2020 Election
Trump launches attacks ‘all over Iraq’ as the war escalates again during its 17th year
The United States military is launching airstrikes "all over Iraq" in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed two American troops.
"U.S.-led coalition airstrikes underway in Iraq against Iranian-backed forces one day after two Americans and a British medic killed: U.S. official," Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson reported Thursday.
The military-focused publication Task & Purpose advanced the story.
A defense official confirmed the news to Task & Purpose, adding the strikes were happening 'all over Iraq,'" the publication reported.
2020 Election
Joe Biden slams ‘colossal’ Trump failure on virus testing
White House hopeful Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's administration Thursday for its "colossal" failure to conduct sufficient coronavirus testing, as the leading Democrat unveiled his own plan for fighting the pandemic.
"The administration's failure on testing is colossal, and it's a failure of planning, leadership, and execution," said the former vice president in a searing critique of Trump's handling of a crisis that has now claimed 38 lives in the United States.
"Anyone who needs to be tested based on medical guidance should be tested at no charge," he said, as he called for the establishment of "hundreds of mobile testing sites" around the nation.
2020 Election
The GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln — it’s become a launching pad for bigots
The GOP has an image problem. For some reason, bigots and other undesirables seem to think they can run for office as Republicans and win.Sometimes the candidates are right. More often, they’re wrong. But that’s not the issue. What’s concerning is that there’s something about the Republican Party that makes loathsome candidates think they are welcome there.It is unlikely that many Americans are paying attention to the congressional race in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. But everyone should.Arthur Jones is on the Republican ballot again. The Nazi sympathizer and Holocaust denier is makin... (more…)