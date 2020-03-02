Trump launches unhinged late night Twitter attack on ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden

President Donald Trump set his sights on Joe Biden after the former vice president received major endorsements from former rivals on Monday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) traveled to Dallas for a rally that was carried live by CNN and MSNBC.

The commander-in-chief reacted with a tweet sent after 11:00 p.m. that attacked Biden with a Fox News clip of “gaffes.”

The attack came hours before the polls open for Super Tuesday.