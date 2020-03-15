Trump lectures states and local governments to step up coronavirus testing — after he took forever to get them the kits

President Donald Trump tried lecturing states and localities on how they need to step up their efforts at testing Americans for the coronavirus.

“The individual Governors of States, and local officials, must step up their efforts on drive up testing and testing sights, working in conjunction with @CDCgov and the Federal Government!” Trump tweeted.

Governors and mayors have been begging for test kits for months. It’s day 46 since the coronavirus was first discovered on American shores, and for weeks people have been desperately searching for ways to get tested. At first, the test kits were somehow flawed and had to be redone. The second round of test kits had 50 percent that were contaminated. Finally, test kits are being sent out, and Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press conference Sunday that 1.9 million kits would be going out this week.

“I continue to reinforce the tests are not complete, kits all do not include re-agents, chemicals, solutions that are components,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said, noting that it was “imperative” that labs have access to “all ingredients that are components of the test.”

“I’m surprised this is not more of the national conversation,” he said.

Illinois Gov. David Pritzker (D) similarly blasted the president, calling him a “disgrace” for causing huge lines at O’Hare Airport. The White House responded to it not by asking what more they could do, but by taking time out of their work to fix the crisis to yell at the governor for the tweet.

To the frustrated people trying to get home, I have spoken with the mayor and our Senators and we are working together to get the federal government to act to solve this. We will do everything within our power to get relief. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020