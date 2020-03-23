Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving pastors are telling their followers they can physically heal coronavirus with the power of prayer

Published

2 hours ago

on

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen, some of President Trump’s most vocal evangelical supporters are taking to the airwaves and telling their followers that they can physically be healed by the power of prayer — prayer that can only be facilitated by their pastors.

One of those people is evangelist Kenneth Copeland, who, as the Daily Beast points out, visited the White House in 2018 for a dinner Trump held with a group of evangelical leaders. Earlier this month, Copeland went viral for a segment he did on his Victory Network channel where he asked his viewers to put their hands on their TV screens in order to receive God’s divine protection against the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Put your hand on that television set,” Copeland said. “Hallelujah. Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing. Now say it: ‘I take it. I have it. It’s mine. I thank you and praise you for it.’”

Just days later, Copeland blamed the virus on people’s dislike for Trump. “There’s been some really nasty things that have happened this year—last year and this year—that I’m quite certain—well, I know—opened the door to a lot of this,” he said.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery says a global pandemic is the perfect opportunity for religious charlatans like Copeland to market themselves as healers.

Another one of those charlatans is the Trump-supporting Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown, who was one of the evangelical leaders who laid hands on Trump during an infamous prayer session in the Oval Office. Last month, he promised to rid Florida of the coronavirus — just as he says he did with the Zika virus.

“And we disturbed it, declared we cursed that thing in the name of Jesus and Zika disappeared. We are doing the same thing with the Coronavirus. We do not need it on these shores, and obviously — somebody said ‘Well what about the rest of the world?’ I can’t be responsible for every city or whatever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House officials worry they ‘went too far in allowing health experts to set policy’: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

White House officials are reportedly hoping to restart the economy at the end of a 15-day period without large gatherings that was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

NBC's Geoff Bennett reported that White House officials "are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day 'Stop the Spread' CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy."

Officials are worried that they "went too far in allowing public health experts to set policy," Bennett said.

They are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day “Stop the Spread” CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy. Pence signaled as much yesterday, saying the CDC will issue new guidance today allowing some essential personnel to return to work sooner.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

26-year-old yoga teacher reveals harrowing experience with coronavirus

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

A 26-year-old yoga instructor learned the hard way that even younger, fitter people can suffer greatly from coronavirus.

Fiona Lowenstein developed symptoms -- a fever and headache -- a few hours after deciding March 13 to socially distance herself to help halt COVID-19's spread, and she described her harrowing experience in a New York Times column.

"I tried not to assume the worst, but just in case, my partner and I decided to sleep in separate bedrooms," she writes. "By the next morning, I had a cough. On [March 15], I started to feel better and my fever was gone. I felt thankful that even if this was coronavirus, I’d most likely be able to ride it out at home, as I’d heard people like myself had little to worry about. I began planning the work I’d catch up on the next day, and the much-needed shower I’d take."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Failure of the worst kind’: Republican blasts Trump for forcing states to compete with each other to obtain protective gear

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

In a series of tweets over the weekend, the Republican Senate Majority Leader of Arkansas lashed out Donald Trump's administration for leaving states in dire need of medical supplies hanging as the coronavirus pandemic grips the country.

Senator Jim Hendren -- who is related to former U.S. Sen Tim Hutchinson (R) and current Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) -- complained about the lack of access to federal stockpiles of the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) which is forcing his state into a bidding war with other states.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image