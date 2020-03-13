‘Trump makes Bush sound like Churchill’: Anger spreads amid ’embarrassing’ coronavirus national emergency announcement

As the coronavirus spread, President Donald Trump, again, tried to calm fears while also announcing he was calling a national emergency. The president called it “two very big words.”

It’s an odd move because the president has claimed that there isn’t a crisis and that the panic is what is causing the crisis.

To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

He also compared it to the Swine Flu, or H1N1, which had a relatively low mortality rate, rate of infection and was not declared a global pandemic.

…. Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

It is ultimately leading to greater concern that the president isn’t clear on the seriousness of the disease.

Trump also appeared to have learned about telemedicine over the course of the past few days. For most Americans, telemedicine has been a practice for years.

Trump’s attempt to ad lib about “telehealth” and what it is is sad pic.twitter.com/3p179mngbk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020

As he scrambles for ways to get a tighter grip on the situation, Americans were skeptical and frustrated. It took Trump two months to declare a national emergency for the virus.

Trump welcomed many CEOs of major corporations to say a comment about the work they’re doing. They all shook Trump’s hand. The president spent the weekend with two people who are now coronavirus positive.

Trump: "we don't want people to run out and take a test if we feel they shouldn't be doing it … only if they have certain symptoms." Then he says he doubts they will need the nearly 5 million tests he claims they will have by next week. (His prior such claims have not born out) — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 13, 2020

Totally serious here: if Trump modeled elbow-bumping in this press conference rather than shaking hands, he could change behavior nationally and save lives. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) March 13, 2020

NEWS: Trump declares a national emergency in the face of the #coronavirus. "Two very big words." pic.twitter.com/ciWFezx1zO — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 13, 2020

Dammit I saw “The Trump presidency is over” trending and I thought the motherfucker resigned. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 13, 2020

Donald Trump has refused a #coronavirus test despite meeting with infected people. Ivanka had a meeting with the Australian home affairs minister who has #COVIDー19 but refuses to self-quarantine. This family is hellbent on modeling the worst behavior possible at all times. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 13, 2020

I wish Donald Trump would at least PRETEND to care about the American public for just five minutes. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 13, 2020

Trump is going to address the coronavirus pandemic without prepared remarks or a teleprompter. It’s literally a public health crisis for this man to go anywhere near a microphone. He’s going to kill people. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) March 13, 2020

I'm pretty sure I can't bare to listen to Trump lying to the American people again on national tv today. I'll look forward to your summaries. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 13, 2020

What they've done with telehealth is incredible. — ThornyOpinion (@OpinionThorny) March 13, 2020

TELEHEALTH ISN’T NEW is he trying to take credit for it lolllllll — ❄️Suzanne☃️ (@Tumultuous) March 13, 2020

"Telehealth" is the cure, apparently. Best Healthcare System in the world, my ass. — Fake Trump Troll 🌊 ❄️ (@FakeTrumpTroll) March 13, 2020

Fact check: Telehealth is not new. — Stef (@myhubmike) March 13, 2020

The national emergency is declaring a national emergency. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 13, 2020

Trump's national emergency speech is basically a lot of self congratulation, projection, bull shit, no self reflection, no humility, no empathy, no recognition of his mistakes. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 13, 2020

“National Emergency – two very big words.” And I’m pretty sure he said “people standing inside me.” And such limited vocabulary…#Trumpspeech #coronavirus — Kevy Salz ♉️ (@FitUnionRep) March 13, 2020

6 days ago Trump said everyone who wanted a test could get one. Now he says they don't want people that they don't want to get a test to get one. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) March 13, 2020

I am declaring Donald Trump a national disaster. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 13, 2020

Trump just said he doubts we will need 5 million tests. This is against everything doctors have said. We need millions of tests. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) March 13, 2020

Trump makes George W. Bush sound like Churchill. It does not seem like he understands a single word he is saying, where he is, where we are or what's going on. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 13, 2020

It took two months for Trump to declare a national emergency over Coronavirus. He declared a national emergency the minute Congress wouldn’t buy him a wall Mexico was supposed to pay for. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 13, 2020

what an incredible picture painted right before us, in the midst of a pandemic – trump is spending time thanking corporations one by one. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 13, 2020

everyone is tying so hard not to shake trump’s hand and our dummy prez is not having it — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 13, 2020

Trump is shaking hands—which the CDC has recommended not to do—at the news conference where he has declared a national emergency over coronavirus. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 13, 2020

Trump declares Covid-19 a national emergency 🇺🇸. It must be the first national emergency that has already been contained. #Covid_19 — Ferdinando Giugliano (@FerdiGiugliano) March 13, 2020

Trump announces Google — which he has attacked as "biased" and "dishonest," said its relationship with China might pose a "national security concern," repeated baseless claims it might be trying to "illegally subvert" the election, etc — is working on a coronavirus website. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 13, 2020