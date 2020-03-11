Trump may announce new international travel restrictions to curb coronavirus: report
On CNN Wednesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that President Donald Trump may be planning to impose new travel restrictions on flights to Europe in his address to the nation.
“One of the recommendations we’re hearing that the president may lay out tonight, he may announce new travel restrictions for passengers headed to Europe,” said Acosta. “One top Homeland Security official told lawmakers earlier today those restrictions are under discussion inside the administration. But part of the problem for the president is that there is an outbreak of mixed messages and false statements coming from the White House.”
Watch below:
WATCH: Trump snaps at CNN’s Acosta for asking about health officials contradicting his coronavirus claims
President Donald Trump snapped at CNN reporter Jim Acosta for asking about the White House's own officials who contradict what the president says about the coronavirus.
"What do you say to Americans who are concerned that you're not taking this seriously enough and that some of your statements don't match what your health experts are saying?" asked Acosta.
"That's CNN. Fake news," Trump dismissed the question.
Trump was speaking after a meeting with Wall Street bank CEOs, which happened as the Dow Jones hit "bear market" territory at its close Wednesday. He took a few questions from the press during the photo opportunity, and Acosta asked the question. Trump was furious and kicked the press out.
CNN’s Sanjay Gupta explains why coronavirus outbreaks are exploding in clusters across the US
On CNN Wednesday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta broke down the main reason why coronavirus is exploding in localized pockets around America — and what the federal government should be doing to prevent it.
"Would it help to have a federal mandate, and what grade would you give the federal response to this? You lived through things like this before," asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
"Well, I mean, I think with regard to the first question, it would help to have some sort of uniform guidelines on this, because I think everyone is going to have a different trigger in terms of when to pull school closings, when to do containment zone type policies," said Gupta. "It is going to be all over the map. Unless it is uniform in some way, it may not have the same impact. You have to do these things early if you're going to do them at all. That's going to be a mantra we hear more and more. If you wait too long, it might still have impact, but a lot less."
CNN
CNN’s Berman stunned after Trump HHS chief admits he has no idea how many have been tested for coronavirus
CNN's John Berman appeared incredulous on Tuesday when Trump Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that he still doesn't know how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus.
During a lengthy interview with the HHS chief, Berman asked Azar point blank about how many people have received testing for the virus.
"We don't know exactly how many because of hundreds of thousands of our tests have gone out to private labs and hospitals that currently do not report in to CDC," Azar said. "We're working with the CDC and those partners to get a... reporting system up and running hopefully this week."