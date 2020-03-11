Trump may announce new international travel restrictions to curb coronavirus: report

On CNN Wednesday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta broke down the main reason why coronavirus is exploding in localized pockets around America — and what the federal government should be doing to prevent it.

"Would it help to have a federal mandate, and what grade would you give the federal response to this? You lived through things like this before," asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.

"Well, I mean, I think with regard to the first question, it would help to have some sort of uniform guidelines on this, because I think everyone is going to have a different trigger in terms of when to pull school closings, when to do containment zone type policies," said Gupta. "It is going to be all over the map. Unless it is uniform in some way, it may not have the same impact. You have to do these things early if you're going to do them at all. That's going to be a mantra we hear more and more. If you wait too long, it might still have impact, but a lot less."