Trump on coronavirus hygiene: ‘I haven’t touched my face in weeks — I miss it’

Published

2 mins ago

on

In a meeting with airline executives on Wednesday, President Donald Trump insisted that the coronavirus should not prevent people from flying.

“I think it’s safe to fly,” he said. “We have closed down certain sections of the world, frankly… Yes, it’s safe.”

“We’re talking about very small numbers,” Trump said of COVID-19 cases. “For the most part, the media has treated us very fairly, which I appreciate.”

The president also advised Americans to practice good hygiene during the crisis.

“I haven’t touched my face in weeks,” Trump revealed. “It’s been weeks! I miss it.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

