Trump ordered VP not to call governors who don’t ingratiate themselves: ‘I want them to be appreciative’
President Donald Trump metaphorically demanded governors to kiss his ring if they want COVID-19 support during a Friday evening Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
“I want them to be appreciative,” Trump said, what asked what he wanted from Democratic Party governors.
Watch:
REPORTER: What do you want the Democratic governors you're attacking to do, exactly?
TRUMP: "I want them to be appreciative." pic.twitter.com/HTX3glIBps
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020
For the second straight day, Trump says of Gov. Whitmer of Michigan (whose name he can't seem to remember) that "she has no idea what is going on" pic.twitter.com/X2fxWeyIn3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020
