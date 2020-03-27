Trump ordered VP not to call governors who don’t ingratiate themselves: ‘I want them to be appreciative’

President Donald Trump metaphorically demanded governors to kiss his ring if they want COVID-19 support during a Friday evening Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“I want them to be appreciative,” Trump said, what asked what he wanted from Democratic Party governors.

Watch:

REPORTER: What do you want the Democratic governors you're attacking to do, exactly? TRUMP: "I want them to be appreciative." pic.twitter.com/HTX3glIBps — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020

