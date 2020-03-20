Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump overrides Fauci at COVID-19 briefing after the NIH official tempers expectations for coronavirus cure

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday insisted hydroxychloroquine was “very effective” after a top NIH official warned that clinical research needed to be done before it was used against the novel coronavirus.

During a White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the anti-malaria drug held some promise in the treatment of COVID-19 — but warned that currently there were only “anecdotal” reports of its effectiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump stepped in to continue to hype the drug.

“I think without saying too much, I’m probably more of a fan of that than — maybe than anybody, but I’m a big fan. We will see what happens. We all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It’s early, but I have seen things that are impressive,” he said.

A reporter noted that it was “fairly effective” against SARS, and Trump agreed.

“You have to be careful when you say fairly effective. It was never done in a clinical trial,” Fauci replied.

Trump said the federal government had ordered millions of units. “I will say that I am a man that comes from a very positive school when it comes to in particular one of these drugs. We will see how it works out. I’m not saying it will, but I think people may be surprised. By the way, that would be a game-changer,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump overrides Fauci at COVID-19 briefing after the NIH official tempers expectations for coronavirus cure

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday insisted hydroxychloroquine was "very effective" after a top NIH official warned that clinical research needed to be done before it was used against the novel coronavirus.

During a White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the anti-malaria drug held some promise in the treatment of COVID-19 -- but warned that currently there were only "anecdotal" reports of its effectiveness.

But Trump cut in to continue to hype the drug.

"I think without saying too much, I'm probably more of a fan of that than -- maybe than anybody, but I'm a big fan. We will see what happens. We all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It's early, but I have seen things that are impressive," he said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump utilized the ‘full force of the authoritarian cult of personality that surrounds him’ to downplay coronavirus: op-ed

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Writing in The Atlantic this Friday, Adam Serwer declared that President Trump "is a menace to public health."

Serwer clarifies that he's not referring to Trump's policies or history of corruption; he's referring to the fact that soon after the coronavirus outbreak emerged in China, "the rest of the world began to regard it as a threat to public health, while Trump has seen it as a public-relations problem."

"Trump’s primary method of dealing with public-relations problems is to exert the full force of the authoritarian cult of personality that surrounds him to deny that a problem even exists," Serwer writes. "This approach has paid political dividends for the Republican Party, in the form of judicial appointments, tax cuts for the wealthy, and a rapid erosion of the rule of law. But applied to the deadly pandemic now sweeping the planet, all it has done is exacerbate the inevitable public-health crisis, while leaving both the federal government and the entire swath of the country that hangs on his every word unprepared for the catastrophe now unfolding in the United States.'

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Journalist says the evidence of the coming economic collapse is worse than anything we’ve seen

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed more than 10,000 people worldwide (according to figures reported by John Hopkins University), is not only hazardous from a health standpoint — it is also hazardous from an economic standpoint. From San Francisco to Madrid to Dublin to New York City, brick-and-mortar businesses deemed non-essential have suddenly been forced to close their doors. Journalist Annie Lowrey, in an article published by The Atlantic, lays out why the economic storm that has arrived is starting to make even the Great Recession pale in comparison.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image