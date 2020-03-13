Trump praised the cruise ship industry — and shut it down
Shortly after President Donald Trump hosted a 70-minute press conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he announced additional measures.
“At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days,” he announced.
“It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way!” he bizarrely added.
